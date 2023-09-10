Home

G20 Summit: Brazilian President Lula Da Silva Heaps Praise on SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Says ‘It Enchanted me’

G20 Summit: Brazilian President Lula Da Silva recently heaped praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR and lauded the performances and 'political critique' on British colonialism.

G20 Summit: The G20 summit started in New Delhi on Saturday, September 9, 2023 under India’s presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted world leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President of Brazil Lula Da Silva, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and World Bank President Ajay Banga at Bharat Mandapam. The eminent guests greeted and interacted with the PM at the venue for the 18th G-20 Summit. Lula Da Silva recently expressed his appreciation for India cinema and SS Rajamouli’s epic-actioner RRR in a recent interview. The Brazilian President heaped praise on the film for its music and depiction of British colonialism.

WATCH BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LULA DA SILVA’S VIRAL CLIP PRAISING RRR:

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LULA DA SILVA LAUDS SS RAJAMOULI’S RRR

In an interaction with Firstpost, Lula Da Silva was quizzed about his fascination for Indian movies. The Brazilian President said, “RRR, it’s a three-hour feature film and it has funny scenes and very beautiful dance. There is a deep critique to British control over India. And I believe it should be making success because anybody I meet, I ask them ‘Have you watched the three ‘R’ film?’ The political side I enjoyed and the dance and the joy that was shown in the film. The critique is perfect as they use humour. So, I congratulate the director and artists because it enchanted me.”

RRR won the Academy Award in Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani. PM Narendra Modi had congratulated the team on the Oscars 2023 win and tweeted, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud.”

RRR also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and Alia Bhatt in a special appearance.

