‘Gaali Se Taali Tak!’ Sushmita Sen as Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant Promises Gripping Series, Watch Taali Teaser

In Taali series, Sushmita Sen is all set to captivate her fans once again, following her success in the popular show Aarya. Watch the teaser.

Taali Teaser: Actor Sushmita Sen shares her upcoming web series Taali’s teaser on Instagram and we can say that it has given us goosebumps. Taali is based on the life and struggle of Mumbai-based transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The teaser opens with a powerful scene where Sushmita Sen, as Shree Gauri Sawant, confidently adorns a red bindi, symbolising her strength and determination. She walks, talks, and gives looks as a transgender and that’s one of the phenomenal things about an actor.

With conviction, Sushmita Sen declares, ‘Yeh kahani isi ki hai gaali se taali tak,’ hinting at the journey filled with struggles and triumphs that lie ahead. The narrative then delves into Gauri Sawant’s unwavering battle against a system that remains reluctant to recognise and accept the third gender.

Sushmita Sen’s portrayal of Sawant is fierce and compelling, showcasing her incredible talent and dedication to the role. As the teaser offers a glimpse into the intense and transformative tale of Shree Gauri Sawant, audiences eagerly await the series’ release to witness Sushmita Sen’s powerful performance in this groundbreaking and socially significant project.

Watch the teaser of Taali:

While sharing the teaser on Instagram, Sushmita captioned, “Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug. @officialjiocinema @shreegaurisawant Directed by @ravijadhavofficial Created by @arjunsbaran and @kartiknishandar @gseamsak @tripleaceentertainment @afeefanadiadwala @kshitijpatwardhan @ankurbhatia @mekrutikadeo @suvratjoshi @the_vikram_bham @sheetalk94official @hemangiikavi @vijayvikram77 @aishwarya.narkar #Taali #JioCinema #duggadugga ❤️”.

Directed by the talented Ravi Jadhav, the web series boasts an exceptional screenplay penned by Kshitij Patwardhan. The project is supported by a stellar team, including producers Arjun Singh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar, and Afeefa Suleman Nadiadwala.

Taali is scheduled to premiere on JioCinema on August 15, much to the delight of viewers who can enjoy it for free.

