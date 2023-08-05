Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol Prays at The Holy Golden Temple in Amritsar, Watch

Home

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol recently prayed at the holy Golden temple in Amritsar, ahead of his film's release. Watch

Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol Prays at The Holy Golden Temple at Amritsar: Gadar 2 is making the right kind of noise ahead of its release as movie-buffs are super-excited about the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster. Sunny Deol, who was last seen in R Balki’s psychological thriller, Chup: Revenge of The Artist, is returning to the silver-screen playing the iconic character Tara Singh. Fans are excited torelive the magic and charm of Anil Sharma’s epic action-love story once again. The recreation of the classic Udd Ja Kaale Kaava Tere and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke has once again impressed cinephiles. Sunny recently visited the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar.

CHECK OUT SUNNY DEOL’S VIRAL VIDEOS AND PHOTO FROM HIS GOLDEN TEMPLE VISIT AT AMRITSAR:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

#SunnyDeol seek blessings from the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the release of his upcoming new film #Gadar2 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/FqUQoVc1gL — Mix Masala (@BollywoodOnly1) August 5, 2023

SUNNY DEOL PRAYS AT THE DIVINE GOLDEN TEMPLE IN AMRITSAR

The actor was seen donning a yellow kurta pyjama and an olive-green turban, praying in the temple premises. He was accompanied by some men as he came to seek divine blessings. Apart from some freelance photojournalists, the Gadar 2 actor’s fans also dropped his viral pictures from his Golden Temple visit on social media. Sunny is also Lok Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) of BJP (Bhartiya Janta Party) from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency. A few days back, the actor had prayed at the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sunny was accompanied by BSF officials who look after the temple which is 120 kilometres from Jaisalmer. The temple has a historical significance as it sustained despite heavy gunfire and bombings from Pakistan during the 1965 and the 1971 wars. The temple was also shown in the movie Border based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where Sunny essayed the role of real-life war hero Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri.

Earlier, in a statement, Sunny had said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment.”

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and others in crucial roles.

For more updates on Sunny Deol and Gadar 2, check out this space

