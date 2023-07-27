Home

Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol Weighs in on Indo-Pak Relations: ‘Political Blame Game Creates Hatred’

Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol recently spoke about Indo-Pak relations at Gadar 2 trailer launch and said that 'political blame game creates hatred'.

Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol Weighs in on Indo-Pak Relations: Gadar 2 trailer released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, evening has created havoc among movie buffs. The craze for the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is mounting as the release date of the film gets closer. Gadar – Ek Prem Katha based on an interfaith love-story in the backdrop of partition and riots in 1947 became as blockbuster in 2001. The music, dialogues, adrenaline-pumping action sequences and the romance between Sunny’s Tara Singh and Ameesha’s Sakeena made it a cult classic. Now, once again the audiences are all set to witness the timeless romance in the upcoming sequel.

SUNNY DEOL SPEAKS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF PEACE AND HUMANITY

During the trailer launch of the film Sunny, who is also a BJP MP spoke about Indo-Pak tensions. He opined, “The essence lies in humanity, not in taking or giving. A conflict between the two sides should not prevail. It is the political blame game that creates hatred between India and Pakistan, a theme reflected in this film. Both nations comprise people who seek peace, as we are essentially one and the same.” Gadar is known for its patriotic theme and the main protagonist’s love for the nation. The trailer and teaser of Gadar 2 also reflected upon the rivalry between the two neighbouring countries. The story takes place fifteen years after the vents of the prequel. As the story moves forward with Tara Singh’s son Charanjeet aka Utkarsh Sharma grown up, the backdrop this time is the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Sunny’s character is once again headed for a death-defying mission to bring his son back from the clutches of an evil Pakistani officer who hates India.

The Anil Sharma directorial will hit the screens on August 11, 2023. Gadar 2 will be facing a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer which releases a day prior.

