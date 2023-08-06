Home

Gadar 2 Actors Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Perform to ‘Udd Jaa Kaale…’ at Attari-Wagah Border, Watch

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Perform to ‘Udd Jaa Kaale…’ at Attari-Wagah Border: Sunny Deol is all geared up for his magnum opus Gadar 2, which is hitting the silver-screens four days ahead of Independence Day 2023. The theme of the Gadar franchise has a patriotic fervour which resonated to billions of Indians and millions of NRIs (Non-Residential-Indians) settled abroad. The sequel to the 2001 action love story directed by Anil Sharma is expected to create the same magic that happened 22 years ago. The plot of the film revolves around Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh who once again sets on a mission to Pakistan to bring back his son Charanjeet Singh played by Utkarsh Sharma who has been held captive by the army of the neighbouring country.

CHECK OUT SUNNY DEOL-AMEESHA PATEL’S VIRAL VIDEO:

SUNNY DEOL-AMEESHA PATEL GROOVE AT ATTARI-WAGAH BORDER

Sunny was recently accompanied by Ameesha Patel who plays Sakeena at the Attari-Wagah border as the duo promoted their film along with Udit Narayan. Udit song the classic Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava Tere and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke as Sunny and Ameesha grooved. The singer donned an olive-green shirt and a matching jacket and pants. Sunny wore a yellow kurta, white pyjama and matched it with an olive-green turban, while Ameesha opted for a blue suit. Earlier, also prayed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Previously, in a statement, Sunny had said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment.”

Gadar 2 also Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and others in crucial roles.

