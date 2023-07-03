Home

Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Makes Serious Allegations Against Director Anil Sharma, Makes Series of Tweets

Gadar 2 actor Ameesha Patel made a series of tweets on Sunday to accuse director Anil Sharma of mismanagement on the sets of the film.

Ameesha Patel accuses Gadar 2 director (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ameesha Patel tweets against Anil Sharma: Actor Ameesha Patel says most of the people on the sets of Gadar 2 faced issues with remuneration and unpaid bills. The actor, who plays the lead in the film alongside Sunny Deol, accused director Anil Sharma of not taking care of the cast and the crew during the final shoot schedule that took place in May in Chandigarh. She made a series of tweets on Sunday to highlight that the Anil Sharma Productions didn’t provide cars to man actors during the shoot and even didn’t pay for the food, and the accommodation bills for many of them but Zee Studios stepped in to sort out these issues at the last moment.

Ameesha wrote her tweets from the fans’ perspective. She mentioned that the fans have been worried about these reports and she was there to clarify that it was all true but Zee Studios managed to sort it out. Her tweet read, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company (sic)!”

She added that many actors were left stranded. “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions (sic),” read the tweet. Ameesha went on to say that the Anil Sharma Productions ‘misfired numerous times’. She then took the names of the people from Zee Studios who helped the team deal with the pending dues. Check the series of her tweets here:

Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!! 1/4 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists,costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Earlier, Ameesha came under fire on social media for giving away a major spoiler from the movie. After the trailer of the film hit the screens, speculations were rife regarding the future of her character, Sakeena in the film. However, taking to her Instagram stories, Ameesha clarified that her character lives on and the fans shouldn’t worry about Sakeena. This disappointed a section of the fans who told her that she shouldn’t have let that detail come out because it added to the audience’s curiosity about the film.

Gadar 2 is going to hit the screens on August 11 this year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Gadar 2!

Gadar 2 is going to hit the screens on August 11 this year.