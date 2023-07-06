Home

Gadar 2: Arijit Singh to Mesmerise Audience With His Version of ‘Main Nikla Gadi Leke’

Gadar 2: Music director Mithoon, chose Arijit Singh as the right voice for "Main Nikla Gadi Leke" song.

According to a recent report, the makers of Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, are planning to release a reprised version of another song from the original 2001 film Gadar. The song in question is “Main Nikla Gadi Leke,” and it will be sung by Arijit Singh, along with Udit Narayan, who sang the original version in Gadar. Arijit Singh has also reportedly recorded an original song called “Dil Jhoom” for Gadar 2.

The intention behind recreating “Main Nikla Gadi Leke” was to add a fresh touch to the original while keeping its essence intact. The makers, in collaboration with music director Mithoon, chose Arijit Singh as the right voice for the song. The decision was made because the original song has remained popular even after 22 years, and the goal was to maintain its popularity while introducing some freshness.

The report also mentions that the makers have made minimal changes to the original track, as they wanted to respect the classic song that people have cherished for so long. They view these recreations as a tribute to the original creator of the song, Uttam Singh, and have aimed to preserve the soul of the beloved classic.

A source close to the development told News18 Showsha, “The original version of Main Nikla… was a peppy number which become a huge hit. Even after 22 years, the song is a rage and is a regular at parties and marriage functions. When they decided to recreate the song, the idea was not to tamper with the original yet add some freshness to it. The makers along with Mithoon (music director) decided to bring in a new voice and everyone decided that Arijit Singh would be the right choice for the song.”

Another source mentioned, “Yes, Arijit Singh is going to be co-singing the song with Udit ji. Arijit and Udit ji have created magic. The makers have not made any huge amendments to the original track as they didn’t want to change the soul of a classic that people have adored for so many years. Also, they respect what Uttam ji (Uttam Singh, the original creator of the song) has created and they have done these recreations as a mark of respect to him.”

