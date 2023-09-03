Home

Shah Rukh Khan warmly hugged and posed with Darr-costar Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 bash. Internet is all hearts for this reunion-Watch Videos

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released action-drama film ‘Gadar 2’. The sequel to the 2001-released film Gadar has now become one of the biggest box office successes of Hindi cinema in recent times. On Saturday night, the leading actor hosted a grand party in Mumbai on September 2. The star-studded affair was attended by some of the biggest names from the industry including, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan and many senior, younger actors.

For fans, it turned out to be surprising as the Jawan star posed with the Gadar 2 hero after 16 years. For unversed, they were rumoured to be not on talking terms when they worked together in Yash Chopra’s 1993 romantic thriller Darr. However, this has now buried the hatched and the stars back to being friends again. Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Sunny Deol in person and on Twitter after watching his film.

He arrived with his lady love Gauri Khan at the Gadar 2 bash. The couple was seen holding hands and heading off to the party. For the grand night, SRK opted for casual cargo pants with a matching tee and jacket, Gauri on the other hand, chose a white jacket, with a corset top and black pants.

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Bash

Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan at the success bash. His appearance became all the more special, as he reunited with Sunny Deol after 16 years. As soon as the pictures and videos went viral, fans flooded the comment reaction with hearts and fire emoticons. One user commented, ‘Feeling nostalgic, another wrote ‘Can believe my eyes’.

Sunny Deol recently confirmed that he no longer holds any grudges and has mended his relationship with SRK. In an exclusive chat with Times Now, he revealed that how SRK congratulated him after Gadar 2 released, he said, “I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it” and I said, “thank you.” He also revealed that he talked to Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and that they’ve had multiple conversations about different things. He also reacted on alleged issues of him with SRK, “Time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s how it should be.”

