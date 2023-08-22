Home

Gadar 2 Beats Dangal, Sanju to Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film of All Time – Can it Beat Pathaan at Box Office Now? Check Detailed Collection Report

Sunny Deol is on a roaring run at the Box Office with Gadar 2 as the film now emerges as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. It already beats Sanju, Dangal but can it now beat Pathaan? Here's the analysis.

Gadar 2 beats Dangal to become second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time

Gadar 2 box office collection day 10 final figures: Sunny Deol is on a rocking run at the Box Office with Gadar 2. The film is setting new records left, right and centre and now, it’s on its way to becoming steal the crown of the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time from Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands tall as the biggest Bollywood film so far with a nett collection of Rs 542.09 crore in India and now, seems like Gadar 2 has got a strategy in place to dethrone it.

The Anil Sharma directorial has minted around Rs 390 crore nett in India in 11 days and after the Tuesday collection, it will be entering the Rs 400 crore club. After that, the journey will include breaching the Rs 500 crore club and Gadar 2 is likely to do that in its lifetime run. The film has got two weeks of free run on single screens where most of the business is coming from. Until Jawan hits the screens on September 7, Gadar 2 has full-blown free days to perform fantastically at the Box Office and carve a path towards the Rs 500 crore club.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 11 Days – India Nett (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 crore

Monday: Rs 14 crore

Total: Rs 389.10 crore

Gadar 2 has surpassed Dangal’s Rs 387 crore nett in India to become the second-highest-grossing film of all time. The film took 10 days at the Box Office to do that. It also beat the likes of Sanju, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai. The road to absolute glory is now clear – to beat Pathaan in the next 14 days and sit on the top of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever.

Check The Top 5 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films at Indian Box Office:

Pathaan: Rs 542.09 crore Gadar 2: Rs 388.10 crore (running) Dangal: Rs 387.38 crore Sanju: Rs 342.57 crore PK: Rs 340.8 crore

Gadar 2 is Sunny’s biggest blockbuster in his 32-year-long career. The actor is now reportedly working towards bringing the sequels to his other hit movies like Border 2. Watch this space for all the latest updates on his new movies, and the Box Office!

