Gadar 2 Beats RRR Already, Does Record-Breaking Advance Booking in Top 3 National Chains – Read Detailed Report

Gadar 2 is showing a fabulous trend in advance booking, especially in the three top national chains and singler screens. The Sunny Deol starrer has already surpassed the likes of RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Read the full report.

Gadar 2 beats RRR already in advance booking sales

Mumbai: Gadar 2 is performing exactly how it was supposed to perform at the Box Office in terms of its advance booking report. The Sunny Deol starrer has already beaten the likes of RRR, Drishyam 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others with one more day and a few hours to go before the release. The film has sold around 1.25 lakh tickets as of 5 pm on August 9, Wednesday, in the top three national chains – PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. This is not just fantastic but promises a record-breaking first day at the Box Office for the Anil Sharma directorial.

With this kind of number, Gadar 2 will not just be earning in double digits on its opening day but it might even rake in anywhere near Rs 20 crore on the first day itself. The numbers for the rest of the day depend more on positive word-of-mouth which will be absolutely necessary considering the film is clashing with OMG 2 in the North and two biggies in the South – Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar.

Gadar 2 Advance Booking Report For Day 1

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Gadar 2 is expected to sell over 2 lakh tickets by the end of August 10, Thursday. It is, however, unlikely to beat the advance sales record set by Adipurush which sold 2.85 lakh tickets in advance booking. Currently, PVR is leading the advance sales with 53000 tickets, INOX with 43000 and Cinepolis at 29000 tickets. The record of top advance sales in Hindi continues to be owned by Pathaan which sold a never-seen-before 5.56 lakh tickets before its release in January this year. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was closely followed by KGF: Chapter 2 which ended up selling 5.15 lakh tickets in advance bookings.

Check The List of top 10 advance booking sales in India in the top 3 national chains (Hindi version)

Pathaan: 5.56 lakh KGF: Chapter 2: 5.15 lakh Brahmastra Part I: Shiva: 3.02 lakh Adipurush: 2.85 lakh Gadar 2: 1.25 lakh (until 5 pm on August 9) 83: 1.17 lakh Drishyam 2: 1.16 lakh RRR: 1.05 lakh Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03 lakh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K

Interestingly, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is performing exceedingly well in non-national chains and single screens as well. The north is buzzing with the Gadar 2 mania and all this craze is going to translate into numbers on the first day.

The film is clashing with OMG 2 which hasn’t shown any trend in the advance booking sales. The film depends heavily on good word-of-mouth and it will be interesting to see if it ends up being the first choice for the viewers, beating Gadar 2, once the reviews are out. What do you think Friday holds at the Box Office for both films? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2 and OMG 2!

