Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Becomes Fastest Rs 500 Crore Grosser at Indian Box Office After Pathaan And Baahubali 2, Sunny Deol Gives 3rd Biggest Hindi Film of All-Time – Check Detailed Collection Report

Gadar 2 Becomes Fastest Rs 500 Crore Grosser at Indian Box Office After Pathaan And Baahubali 2, Sunny Deol Gives 3rd Biggest Hindi Film of All-Time – Check Detailed Collection Report

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has finally achieved the milestone of Rs 500 crore nett collection at the Indian Box Office. It has also become the fastest Hindi film to have entered the club - in just 24 days.

Gadar 2 becomes fastest Hindi film to enter Rs 500 crore club at Indian Box Office - nett collection report

Gadar 2 new Box Office record: Gadar 2 has finally crossed the huge benchmark of Rs 500 crore nett collection at the Indian Box Office. It is now only the third Hindi film to enter Rs 500 crore club but the fastest one to do so. The Sunny Deol starrer has taken only 24 days to enter the coveted club at the domestic market whereas Pathaan took 28 days while Baahubali 2 Hindi did the same in 34 days.

Trending Now

Highlights Gadar 2 crosses Rs 500 crore club in India

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is only the third Hindi film to enter the Rs 500 crore club

Gadar 2 is the fastest Hindi film to collect Rs 500 crore nett in India

After its 24-day run at the Box Office, Gadar 2 stands at a solid Rs 501.87 crore nett in India. It is going to challenge the lifetime Hindi collection of the SS Rajamouli directorial this week and will soon become the second-biggest Hindi film of all time. Baahubali 2 Hindi collected a total of Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime run and Gadar 2 will take another 2-3 days to surpass this figure to create the new record. However, the journey to dethrone Pathaan’s Rs 524 crore nett looks a little difficult from here. Not impossible, though.

You may like to read

Check The Week-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Gadar 2 After 24 Days in India – nett (sacnilk):

Week 1: Rs 284.63 crore

Week 2: Rs 134.47 crore

Week 3: Rs 63.35 crore

Day 22: Rs 5.2 crore

Day 23: Rs 5.72 crore

Day 24: Rs 8.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 501.87 crore

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer remains the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian Box Office at Rs 524.53 crore. While Gadar 2 is expected to surpass this figure, it will have to fight the Jawan storm at the Box Office this weekend. The Atlee directorial is on its way to take over the screens from September 7 which will take away the presence of Gadar 2 from the single screens.

Check The List of Top 5 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films of All Time at Indian Box Office – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Pathaan: Rs 524.53 crore (28 days) Baahubali 2: Rs 510.99 crore (34 days) Gadar 2: Rs 501.87 crore KGF 2: Rs 410.70 crore Dangal: Rs 374.43 crore

Gadar 2 is on its way to creating the biggest history for Sunny Deol and Bollywood. As we write this, the film has also crossed the benchmark of Rs 650 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office. It is the 10th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide Box Office and the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Pathaan which collected a total of Rs 1050 crore gross worldwide when it was released in January this year.

What next for Tara Singh at the Box Office? Watch this space for all the Box Office analysis on Gadar 2 and a detailed update on its records!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES