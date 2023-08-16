Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Becomes The Biggest Independence Day Movie In History of Indian Cinema, Earns Rs 55 Crore on I-Day Holiday – Day 5

Gadar 2 Becomes The Biggest Independence Day Movie In History of Indian Cinema, Earns Rs 55 Crore on I-Day Holiday – Day 5

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection on Independence Day: Shows go houseful, Sunny Deol's film makes history as it's the first biggest film to earn Rs 55 Crore on I-Day Holiday, Check detailed collection report of day 5.

Gadar 2 Becomes The biggest Independence Day Movie In History of Indian Cinema, Check Box Office Collection on Day 5

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection on Independence Day: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 can’t stop, won’t stop making money as the film has made history on the day of Independence Day, August 15. Gadar 2 is the first film to become the biggest Independence Day movie in the history of Indian Cinema. Gadar 2 performed well on its first 4 days at the box office and earned Rs 173.58 crore in India. On Independence Day 2023, the film alone collected Rs 55 crore on its fifth day, leading to Rs 229.08 crore.

Trending Now

The single screens and multiplexes were packed on August 15. Gadar 2 could have made more, but there were massive clashes at the box office with other two big releases – Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. On Tuesday, clearly, patriotic feelings added Gadar 2‘s business.

Gadar 2’s Day Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 40 Crore

Rs 40 Crore Day 2: Rs 43.08 Crore

Rs 43.08 Crore Day 3: Rs 51.07 Crore

Rs 51.07 Crore Day 4: Rs 38.70 Crore

Rs 38.70 Crore Day 5: Rs 55.00 Crore (Independence Day)

Gadar 2: Total Box Office Collection- Rs 228.58 Crore

Other Bollywood Movies That Were Released on Independence Day

Tere Naam collected Rs 20.18 crore on Independence Day Bachna Ae Haseeno collected Rs 4.87 crore on Independence Day Satyamev Jayate collected Rs 19.5 crore on Independence Day Ek Tha Tiger collected Rs 33 crore on Independence Day

Is Gadar 3 in the making?

After the grand success of Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma revealed the possibility of the film’s next installment. As quoted by news agency ANI, Anil talked about Gadar 3, “You’ll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet), just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji’s (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen.” At the end of Gadar 2 the film credits read, “to be continued” which raised the fans’ excitement for the third instalment of the film.

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across Pakistan border to rescue his son Jeete, played by Utkarsh.

The first installment, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) saw Sunny as Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena during the partition of India in 1947.

Watch this space for more updates on Box Office Collection!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES