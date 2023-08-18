Home

Gadar 2: Bombs Thrown Outside Patna Theatre During Screening

Gadar 2 has been breaking records ever since it released on August 11. Two bombs have been thrown outside a film theatre in Patna, during the screening of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film, however, no casualties have been reported.

New Delhi: Gadar 2 has been creating waves at the box office and this sequel of the superhit Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film Gadar has been well received by the audience. The film has been liked by the people but an unfortunate incident took place in Patna yesterday. Reportedly, two low-intensity bombs were thrown outside a theatre in Patna, during the screening of Gadar 2. There were no casualties reported during this incident.

Bombs Thrown Outside Patna Theatre

The theatre owner has claimed that this incident took place after some poeple were caught selling tickets outside the complex of the theatre; the owner also claims that the staff members were also bullied by the miscreants. It is being reported that the people involved in throwing bombs have been arrested.

Theatre Owner Suman Sinha Statement

According to news reports, the theatre owner Suman Sinha has said that this is not new and it keeps happening because people who have wrong intentions, come in and want to be allowed to black-market movie tickets which is not possible. The owner said that the miscreants tried to bully his staff and they tried to do something serious but everything is in control. He also said that the culprits have been arrested by the police who is now investigating the matter thoroughly.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11 and has been breaking records ever since, From advance ticket booking to shows in the theatre, the film has been earning very well. On it’s opening day, the film did a massive Rs 39 crore business and in it’s first week, the film has collected over Rs 299 crore. Gadar 2 is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark today. The film’s story, music and the cast has been attracting the audience and is the reason for the film’s success.

