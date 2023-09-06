Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Ameesha Patel Breaks Silence on Getting Any Monetary Benefits From Film's Whopping Earnings

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Ameesha Patel Breaks Silence on Getting Any Monetary Benefits From Film’s Whopping Earnings

Gadar 2's Box Office Collection: Will Ameesha Patel Get Any Monetary Benefits From The Success of Anil Sharma-Sunny Deol's Film Earnings? Here's What The Actress Said.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Ameesha Patel Breaks Silence on Getting Any Monetary Benefits From Film's Whopping Earnings

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s high-octane actioner Gadar 2 has not stopped roaring even on day 26 of the film release. Gadar 2 has earned a whopping Rs 506.27 crore in India till now. There have also been back-to-back Gadar 2 success parties in Mumbai. The party that took place on Monday, comes right after a grand celebration that took place over the weekend. Gadar 2 has broken several records and the latest one is becoming the fastest Indian film to surpass the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. Amidst all the celebrations, Ameesha Patel, the lead actress of Gadar 2, was asked if she has got any monetary benefit from the makers as Gadar 2 has entered Rs 500 crore club at the box office.

Will Ameesha Patel Get Any Monetary Benefits From Gadar 2’s Box Office Collection?

Ameesha Patel, who has been making headlines for her straight and honest answers, replied to the question about seeking any monetary benefits after the success of Gadar 2. Patel said, “Monetary gains, the producer gets.” While speaking to ETimes, the actress praised the producers for taking risks. Ameesha said, “I’m happy, they deserve it. They took the risk during COVID, made this decision to green light a project after 22 years, give people Tara and Sakina back, so they surely deserve the returns. What fulfills me is the love of the audience and that is the best takeaway for me. The love, affection, adulation and complete respect for Tara and Sakina, fills my heart with joy that no amount of money can fill.”

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Prediction (Sacnilk)

Gadar 2’s box office collection sees a slight dip on day 27, September 6 as the film will only earn Rs 2.40 crore. The film is all set to pack up from the theatres as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is releasing tomorrow, September 7. Gadar 2’s box office collection on day 27 is Rs 508.67 only.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Despite competition from Dream Girl 2, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office. The worldwide collection of the film is Rs 660 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

