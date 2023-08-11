Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Bumper Opening For Sunny Deol’s Film – Check Early Trends

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Bumper Opening For Sunny Deol’s Film – Check Early Trends

Gadar 2 box office collection day 1 (early estimates): Sunny Deol's film has shown an extraordinary trend in the North. The film has also done a fantastic business in Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Bumper Opening For Sunny Deol's Film - Check Early Trends

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Gadar 2 has released in theatres and has shown a tremendous trend at the Box Office. The film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has emerged as the first choice for the audience this Friday. As expected, the opening day is going to be huge for the film. The advance bookings already suggested an opening in double digits but now, it seems like the collections are going to be nothing short of extraordinary. As per the early trends, Gadar 2 has recorded fabulous occupancy in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The films’ performance is also record-breaking in Hyderabad and Bangalore, which is a surprise considering down South, Rajinikanth’s Jailer is expected to rule the Box Office.

Trending Now

Highlights Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 detailed report

Gadar 2 gets bumper opening in the North

Will Sunny Deol beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at Box Office?

Gadar 2 to Become First HIT For Sunny Deol in Last 12 Years

With good word-of-mouth spreading fast on social media, the Anil Sharma directorial is all set to register an opening of above Rs 30 crore nett at the Box Office. This would mean that Gadar 2 will be the first Hit film in Sunny Deol’s career in the last 12 years and the first super-hit since Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will collect anywhere around Rs 35 crore nett. The collections could also be higher considering the increasing word-of-mouth.

Interestingly, Gadar 2 will mark Sunny Deol’s return to the Box Office after the forgotten success of Yama Pagla Deewana which was released in January 2011 and did a lifetime business of Rs 54.93 crore. All the other movies from the actor’s resume which release later either ended up being a dud or an average performer at the ticket window.

Check The List of Sunny Deol’s Last 10 Films And Their Box Office Performances (Data taken from Box Office India):

Blank (2019): Rs 5 crore (Disaster) Bhaiaji Superhittt: Rs 4.48 crore (Disaster) Mohalla Assi: Rs 2.57 crore (Disaster) Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se…: Rs 9.51 crore (Disaster) Poster Boys: Rs 11.64 crore (Flop) Ghayal Once Again: Rs 26.84 crore (Flop) I Love NY: Rs 1.19 crore (Disaster) Dishkiyaoon: Rs 4.58 crore (Disaster) Singh Saab The Great: Rs 21.16 crore (Flop) Yamla Pagla Deewana 2: Rs 30.77 crore (Flop) Yamla Pagla Deewana: Rs 54.93 crore (Hit)

Gadar 2 is not a solo release and is clashing with OMG 2 which has received good reviews. This is the reason why it might not be able to beat the opening records set by Pathaan in Bollywood or KGF 2, and Adipurush at the Pan-India level. However, the film will near some records set by these biggies in a few areas, increasing its chances to beat other big films to crawl up the ladder on the list of top 10 Hindi blockbusters.

The final figures will be revealed tomorrow morning following the late-night shows. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2! Did you watch the film yet though? Read our review here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES