Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Final Figures: Gigantic Opening For Sunny Deol’s Film, First Ever in His Career – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Final Detailed Report: Sunny Deol creates a massive record for himself by recording an unexpected opening with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Check the first day report here.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Final Report: Sunny Deol has done the unthinkable at the Box Office, right on a Friday before Independence Day. The final opening day collection of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is beyond the trade expectations. With all its massive advance booking and the spot-trend, the film was expected to hold the first day anywhere around Rs 35 crore nett, but the final collection is even bigger.

Gadar 2 opens at Rs 40 crore nett in India

Gadar 2 is the biggest opener of Sunny Deol's career

Gadar 2 has collected Rs 40 crore nett on its opening day in India. The film has emerged as the biggest opener for Sunny Deol in his 32-year-long career. Gadar 2 has also recorded the second-biggest opening for a Bollywood film this year. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to be at the top with a Rs 57 crore nett opening.

Gadar 2 also beats the likes of Sultan, Dhoom 3, and Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva and Adipurush (Hindi) to become the top seventh-highest Bollywood opener of all time. It is marginally behind Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which collected Rs 40.35 crore nett on its opening day in 2015.

Check The Top 10 All-Time Bollywood Openers:

Pathaan (2023): Rs 57 crore War (2019): Rs 53.35 crore Thugs of Hindostan (2018): Rs 52.25 crore Happy New Year (2014): Rs 44.97 crore Bharat (2019): Rs 42.30 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): Rs 40.35 crore Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023): Rs 40 crore Sultan (2016): Rs 36.54 crore Dhoom 3 (2013): Rs 36.22 crore Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva (2022): Rs 36 crore

The first-day collections for Gadar 2 could have been bigger if the film hadn’t faced a clash with OMG 2 at the Box Office. As per a report in Box Office India, the film which also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel, faced capacity restrictions at some places. Delhi/ UP, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat/ Saurashtra regions recorded phenomenal first-day collections and did record-breaking opening for the film. If OMG 2 wasn’t released alongside, Gadar 2 could have had more shows, especially at the multiplexes. However, even with the clash, the kind of numbers that this film has achieved is only seen when a film is enjoying a solo release or has a grand production budget with VFX and action.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has collected in the range of Rs 9-10 crore nett on its opening day. The film hasn’t been the first choice for single screens and its targetted audience has anyway been the multiplex goers. Good word-of-mouth is expected to increase the collection over the weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2 and OMG 2!

