Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol’s Film Gets Record-Breaking 2nd Sunday, Beats Baahubali 2, Dangal, Pathaan – Check Detailed Report

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has make another incredible Box Office record on its second Sunday. If the early estimates are to be believed, then the film has surpassed the likes of Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Pathaan.

Gadar 2 second-Sunday Box Office Collection early estimates

Gadar 2 second Sunday box office collection: Gadar 2 continues to jolt the Box Office even on its second Sunday. The advance bookings already promised a huge second Sunday, and the actual collections are beyond expectations. The film has registered a record-breaking 10th day at the ticket window and as per the early estimates, it will be collecting in the range of its opening day which is both fantastic and quite rare for a film at the Box Office.

The Sunny Deol starrer is going as wild on its 10th day as it was when it hit the screens. It has collected in the range of Rs 40 crore nett in India, making it the biggest second Sunday for a Bollywood film ever. So far, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) held the record for having the biggest second Sunday ever, followed by Dangal, Sanju and Pathaan. However, after tonight, Gadar 2 will be getting anointed with this Box Office crown as well.

Check The Top 10 Hindi Movies With Biggest Second-Sunday Collection at Box Office – India Nett: (sacnilk)

Baahubali 2: Rs 34.5 crore Dangal: Rs 30.69 crore Sanju: Rs 28.05 crore Pathaan: Rs 27.5 crore The Kashmir Files: Rs 26.2 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 24.05 crore The Kerala Story: Rs 23.25 crore KGF 2: Rs 22.68 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 22.23 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero: Rs 22.02 crore

The total 10-day collection of the film now stands at Rs 376.20 crore. With this kind of pace, Gadar 2 is eyeing Rs 500 crore in its lifetime run at the Indian Box Office. With no other biggie releasing anytime soon, it’s only an almost free run for the film at the ticket window. However, this second week is going to be extremely crucial for the Anil Sharma directorial to determine its lifetime Box Office expectations.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 10 Days – India Nett: (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 crore

Sunday: Rs 40 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 376.20 crore

If Gadar 2 manages to rake in Rs 500 crore in India, it will be only the third Hindi film to achieve the feat after Pathaan which collected Rs 524.53 crore nett with its Hindi version in India earlier this year, and Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which minted Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime run.

What are your expectations with the lifetime business of Gadar 2? Whatever the situation may be, the celebrations are not getting over anytime soon. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

