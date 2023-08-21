Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol Flirts With Rs 400 Crore, Promises a Solid Challenge to Pathaan’s Lifetime Business – Check Breakup

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol Flirts With Rs 400 Crore, Promises a Solid Challenge to Pathaan’s Lifetime Business – Check Breakup

Gadar 2 is now nearing Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian Box Office after its third Monday business. The Sunny Deol starrer can comfortably challenge Pathaan's lifetime business in the domestic market now. At least that's what the latest numbers suggest.

Gadar 2 beats Dangal, flirts with Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever

Gadar 2 beats Dangal to become second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time: After a record-breaking second Sunday at the Box Office, Gadar 2 is back to score a solid number on its second Monday as well. As per the early trends, the film has recorded its lowest business in 11 days so far but has neared the benchmark of Rs 400 crore at the Indian Box Office.

Trending Now

Highlights Gadar 2 nears Rs 400 crore nett at Indian Box Office

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 records a solid second Monday at the Box Office

Can Gadar 2 challenge Pathaan's Rs 543 crore plus in its lifetime run?

As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial makes around Rs 13 crore on its 11th day at the Box Office which takes the overall collection to Rs 388.10 crore nett. Gadar 2 is expected to reach the Rs 400 crore club by the end of Tuesday and then, it will begin its journey to the unbelievable Rs 500 crore club. Only Pathaan, which was released earlier this year has been able to manage that kind of number so far. If Gadar 2 challenges that, it will be a huge feather in its success cap.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 11 Days:

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.38 crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 crore

Monday: Rs 13 crore

Total: Rs 388.10 crore

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has already surpassed Dangal’s lifetime India nett collection to become the second-biggest Bollywood film of all time. This week will be crucial in deciding whether it can really surpass Pathaan’s humongous Rs 543 crore nett in India or not. With its current pace though, the Gadar 2 Express is not going to stop anytime soon and is likely to surpass the Shah Rukh Khan starrer to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It will then be challenging the South Indian biggies like Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 at the pan-India level.

Check The List of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films of All Time (sacnilk) – India Nett:

Pathaan: Rs 543.09 crore Gadar 2: Rs 388.10 crore (running) Dangal: Rs 387.38 crore Sanju: Rs 342.57 crore PK: Rs 340.8 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339.16 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 320.34 crore War: Rs 318.01 crore Padmaavat: Rs 302.15 crore Sultan: Rs 300.45 crore

Before Jawan enters the picture on September 7, Gadar 2 has got a super free run. At least on the single screens where Dream Girl 2, which is releasing this week, will not be able to dominate. The film can put up a solid total in its third weekend to actually help its lifetime collection to reach Pathaan’s Rs 543.09 crore at the domestic Box Office. What do you think about it becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES