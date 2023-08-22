Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 (Early Estimates): Rs 400 Crore Hindi Nett Done And Done, Next Up Rs 500 Crore Before Jawan – Check Detailed Report

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has breached Rs 400 crore nett in India and Rs 500 crore gross worldwide. The film has good 14 days to now enter the Rs 500 crore club in India before Jawan hits the screens.

Gadar 2 breaches Rs 400 crore club in India and Rs 500 crore worldwide

Gadar 2 rocks both domestic and worldwide Box Office in 12 days: Gadar 2 is now a Rs 400 crore film in India and a Rs 500 crore film at the worldwide Box Office. The Sunny Deol starrer has achieved the feat in just 12 days and already emerged as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in India of all time. Overall, it is the 7th film to have breached the Rs 400 crore nett club in India and the top seventh highest-grossing film of all time, beating Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Baahubali and Dangal at the domestic Box Office.

As per the early estimates, the Anil Sharma directorial is riding on Rs 400 crore nett in India after the second Tuesday. The film has collected in the range of Rs 11-13 crore nett on the 12th day, promising a healthy walk into the coveted Rs 500 crore nett club.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Gadar 2 After 12 Days – India nett: (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 crore

Monday: Rs 13.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs 11-13 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 400 crore

Baahubali 2 continues to remain the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic market with a whopping Rs 1030.42 crore. KGF 2 follows it with Rs 1000 crore and RRR is at number three with Rs 915 crore nett in India. The only Bollywood film at the top is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which collected Rs 543.09 crore nett in its lifetime run in India. The other film now is Gadar 2 which has surpassed the likes of Dangal, Sanju and PK within 10 days.

Check The List of Top Highest-Grossing Indian Films of All Time at Domestic Box Office – Nett Collection: (sacnilk)

Baahubali 2: Rs 1030.42 crore KGF 2: Rs 1000.85 crore RRR: Rs 915.85 crore Pathaan: Rs 543.09 crore Baahubali: Rs 421 crore 2.0: Rs 407.05 crore Gadar 2: Rs 400 crore Dangal: Rs 387.38 crore Sanju: Rs 342.57 crore PK: Rs 340.08 crore

Gadar 2 has got a free dream run in theatres for the next 14 days in which it has to reach Rs 500 crore so that it can begin its journey towards becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time by beating Pathaan. SRK’s Jawan will be hitting the screens on September 7 after which the single screens will be taken over by SRK. Until then though, Gadar 2 has only up and up to perform.

Do you think it will surpass Pathaan at the domestic Box office? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

