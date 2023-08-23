Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol to Beat KGF 2 Hindi by This Weekend, Eyes Baahubali 2’s Rs 510 Crore Before Pathaan

Gadar 2 is running at around Rs 410 crore nett after its 13 days at the Box Office. It is only the fourth film to have crossed Rs 400 crore and will soon beat the lifetime collection of KGF 2 Hindi and Baahubali 2 Hindi. Check the detailed report here.

Gadar 2 has to beat KGF 2 Hindi, Baahubali 2 Hindi to reach Pathaan at Box Office

Gadar 2 targets KGF 2 Hindi at Box Office: Gadar 2 has set the ball rolling for its third weekend. The film continues to collect in double-digit in its second week as well which is a positive sign for a fabulous weekend ahead. The Sunny Deol starrer crossed Rs 400 crore in 12 days and it is now running at Rs 410.70 crore. As per the early estimates, the second Wednesday brought in around Rs 10 crore at the Box Office.

This is Sunny’s first film in the club and it will continue to jump into the exceeding Box Office clubs ahead. Currently, Gadar 2 is looking to beat KGF 2 Hindi business which collected Rs 435.33 crore in its lifetime run. The next up will be Baahubali 2 which earned Rs 510.99 crore nett from its Hindi version alone. The way to Pathaan is a little far as of now as Gadar 2 needs to achieve two milestones on the way to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 13 Days – India Nett (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 crore

Monday: Rs 13.5 crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.10 crore

Wednesday: Rs 10 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 410.70 crore

Gadar 2 is also the fastest film to reach Rs 400 crore club. Its pace at the Box Office seems similar to Pathaan as the Shah Rukh Khan starrer also took 12 days to reach Rs 400 crore.

Check The Box Office Collection of Top Five Hindi Movies of All Time (sacnilk):

Pathaan: Rs 524.53 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 510.99 crore KGF 2: Rs 435.33 crore Gadar 2: Rs 410.70 crore Dangal: Rs 374.43 crore

Gadar 2 has good 13 days to have a free run at the Box Office. The film will see a small deterrent with Dream Girl 2 releasing this Friday but single-screen collections will continue to add until Jawan hits the screens on September 5. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

