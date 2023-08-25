Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol Brings Second-Biggest Week in Hindi After Baahubali 2, Road to Rs 500 Crore Looks Clear – Check Detailed Report
Gadar 2 registers the second-biggest week for a Hindi film of all-time at the Box Office after its 14th day collection. It's on track to first surpass KGF 2 Hindi and then Pathaan with India nett collection.
Gadar 2 sets new Box Office record with second-week collection: Gadar 2 has got another Box Office record to its name. The Sunny Deol film completed its stupendous two-week run yesterday and collected around Rs 134 crore in just the second week itself. This is by far the second-biggest second-week total for any Hindi film. Only Baahubali 2 Hindi earned more than Gadar 2 in its second week. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected Rs 143.25 crore nett. The Anil Sharma directorial, however, is the top Bollywood film with the highest second-week collection. It surpassed Dangal which earned Rs 116 crore nett the second week.
Highlights
- Gadar 2 box office collection day 14 detailed report
- Gadar 2 gets the second-biggest week in Hindi of all-time
- The Sunny Deol film is on track to achieve Rs 500 crore nett in India
Check The List of Hindi Films With Highest Second-Week Collection of All-Time (sacnilk):
- Baahubali 2: Rs 143.25 crore
- Gadar 2: Rs 134.10 crore
- Dangal: Rs 115.96 crore
- The Kashmir Files: Rs 108.97 crore
- PK: Rs 95.78 crore
Gadar 2 collected approximately Rs 8-9 crore nett at the Box office on its 14th day which took the overall total to Rs 418.90 crore, as per an early estimates report published in the trade website sacnilk. The film is eyeing Pathaan’s lifetime Hindi nett Box Office collection in its full run. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs 524.53 crore nett with its Hindi version alone and for Gadar 2 to reach there, it will have to beat KGF 2 Hindi’s Rs 435.33 crore nett, and Baahubali 2‘s Rs 510.99 crore nett.
Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 14 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):
- Friday: Rs 40.1 crore
- Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore
- Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore
- Monday: Rs 38.7 crore
- Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore
- Wednesday: RS 32.37 crore
- Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore
- Week 1: Rs 284.63 crore
- Friday: Rs 20.5 crore
- Saturday: Rs 31.07 crore
- Sunday: Rs 38.9 crore
- Monday: Rs 13.5 crore
- Tuesday: Rs 12.1 crore
- Wednesday: Rs 10 crore
- Thursday: Rs 8.20 crore (early estimates)
- Week 2: Rs 134 crore
- Total: Rs 418.90 crore
Gadar 2 is set for a big third weekend now. Even though Dream Girl 2 has hit the screens today and it will impact the film’s run in the multiplexes, the single screens will continue to add more until Jawan releases two weeks later on September 7.
The film has got a clean two-week window to reach Rs 500 crore after which it will be a difficult road to beat Pathaan’s all-time Box Office record of being the biggest Hindi film ever. Can Gadar 2 achieve that feat? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!
