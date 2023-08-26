Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol's Action Saga Expecting Huge Jump on Third Saturday - Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 (Early Estimates): Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office as it is still going strong on its third Saturday. The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer created milestone as it earned Rs 40.10 Crore on Friday. Sunny and Ameesha had earlier worked together on Gadar – Ek Prem Katha which became the biggest hit of 2001. With the massive response to Gadar 2, the movie is expected to soon break Pathaan‘s box office record. The film is inching closer to its Rs 500 Crore target while fans are already anticipating many more historic feats for the epic-action-drama. Gadar 2 earned Rs 7.10 Crore on its third Friday and is expected to garner more moolah this weekend.

GADAR 2 CONTINUES TO EARN IN DOUBLE-DIGITS ON THIRD SATURDAY

The Anil Sharma directorial is expected to collect Rs 12.00 Crore on its third Saturday, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Gadar 2 has survived massive competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajnikanth’s Jailer. The film has become the biggest commercial hit in Sunny’s movie career and also helped him delivering a blockbuster, after a dry spell of twelve years. The movie completely turned the tables with its box office rampage. The theme of patriotism, romance, high-octane action and family emotions set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war resonated with the audiences.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF GADAR 2 AFTER 16 DAYS – INDIA NETT (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 40.1 Crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 Crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 Crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 Crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 Crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 Crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 Crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 Crore

Monday: Rs 13.5 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.10 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 10 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.4 Crore

Friday: Rs 7.10 Crore

Saturday: Rs 12.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 438.20 Crore

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

