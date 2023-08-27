Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film Can't Stop, Won't Stop Roaring as the film is close to Rs 500 crore. After Jailer, Gadar 2 will become the second film to enter Rs 500 crore club - Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction (Early Estimates): Bollywood’s second movie of the year that hasn’t stopped roaring at the box office on day 17 is Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The first film that we witnessed was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Gadar 2 and Pathaan‘s collection is neck-to-neck on the third Sunday as Anil Sharma’s directorial is predicted to earn Rs 15 crore today, which comes to a total of Rs 453.49 crore. Now, talking about Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, the film made Rs 464 crore nett in India.

As reported in Sacnilk, on day 16, August 26, Gadar 2 earned Rs 12.29 crore and it is predicted that today i.e. day 17, August 27, Sunny Deol’s film will get Rs 15 crore. If we check the entire week’s collection, the earnings were in single digits on days 14 and 15, but it’s great to know that the weekend becomes helpful for Gadar 2 as both Saturday and Sunday have double-digit earnings.

Also, Gadar 2 has broken the records of Yash starrer KGF 2‘s Hindi collection which made Rs 435 crore. The film became the third highest-grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office with Rs 453.49 crore nett in India. It is also very exciting to know that Gadar 2 will be the second film to cross Rs 500 crore after Jailer in a single month. Jailer entered Rs 500 crore club on day 11 of its release.

Gadar 2’s day-wise box office collection in three weeks

Day 1 [1st Friday]: Rs 40.1 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday]: Rs 43.08 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday]: Rs 51.7 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday]: Rs 38.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday]: Rs 55.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday]: Rs 32.37 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday]: Rs 23.28 Cr

Week 1 Collection Rs 284.63 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday] Rs 20.5 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] Rs 31.07 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] Rs 38.9 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] Rs 13.5 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] Rs 12.1 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] Rs 10 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Thursday] Rs 8.4 Cr

Week 2 Collection Rs 134.47 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Friday] Rs 7.1 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Saturday] Rs 12.29 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Sunday] Rs 15.00 Cr – Prediction

Total: Rs 453.49 Cr

Sunny Deol on The success of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is overwhelmed with the response of Gadar 2. A few days ago, Sunny Deol, who played the role of Tara Singh in the film shared an emotional video on his Instagram account. He wrote, “First and foremost, thank you all that you liked the film so much. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much… We have crossed 400 crores because of you all and we will go ahead. This all happened because of you all. You liked the film, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Thank you.”

Director Anil Sharma on The Success of Gadar 2

While speaking exclusively with India.com, Anil Sharma said, “Abhi toh picture theatre mai hi rehne wali hai, wahin log picture itni zyada baar dekh rhe hain. Logon ka itna pyar or dular mil rha hai bas yahi Gadar ki safalta hai.(The movie will remain in theatres for a long time as the audience is watching it multiple times now. This love of our audience is Gadar’s true win)”.

Will Gadar 2 Surpass Pathaan’s Box Office Collection?

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma thinks that the movie can surpass the records of Pathaan, Sharma added, “Dekhiye mai yeh sab numberon pe nhi jata. Pathaan ne apni jagah acha kiya, KGF ne bhi acha kiya and Gadar bahut hi acha kar rhi hai. Ab kaha tak jaygi, kaha tak public lejaigi who dekhte hian. Yeh public ke film pe….ab hum yaha (numbers) tak nhi jaa rahein, bas hum logo ke dil mai beintehan uttar rhe hain hum uspe jaa rhe hain. (I don’t go by these numbers. Both Pathaan and KGF did well and Gadar 2 is doing extremely well. Let’s see how far the audience takes it because it is the film of the audience. We are more focussed on audiences’ love and not the numbers) ”.

