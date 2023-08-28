Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol’s Film Beats Yash’s KGF 2, Becomes 3rd Biggest Hindi Film of All Time – Check Third Weekend Report

Gadar 2 has crossed the massive benchmark of Rs 450 crore nett in India and is now only behind Baahubali 2 Hindi and Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Can it do the same this week?

Gadar 2 beats KGF 2 Hindi at Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has once again picked the momentum in its third weekend at the Box Office. After it collected a dismal Rs 7 crore on its third Friday, it seemed like the collections would be dropping further but Saturday and Sunday brought a fabulous total, taking the overall 17-day number to a staggering Rs 456.95 crore. Gadar 2 is only the third Hindi film to have crossed the benchmark of Rs 450 crore nett of all-time and only the second Bollywood film after Pathaan to have done that.

Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 450 crore nett at the Box Office

Gadar 2 is eyeing Rs 500 crore nett in India now

The Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs 13.75 crore nett on the third Saturday and Rs 17 crore nett on Sunday. The third weekend added around Rs 38 crore nett to the film and no other Bollywood film has shown this kind of trend in its third weekend at the Box Office. Not even Pathaan which collected Rs 30 crore nett in its third weekend at the domestic Box Office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 17 Days (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.7 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore

Week 1: Rs 284.63 crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 crore

Saturday: 31.07 crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 crore

Monday: Rs 13.5 crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.1 crore

Wednesday: Rs 10 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.4 crore

Week 2: Rs 134.47 crore

Friday: Rs 7.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 17 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 456.95 crore

Gadar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of KGF 2 Hindi at the Box Office. The Yash starrer earned Rs 435.33 crore with its Hindi version, and the Sunny-Ameesha starrer beat it in 16 days. The film is now targeting Baahubali 2 Hindi which earned Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime run. The ultimate target is Pathaan. After surpassing the SRK starrer which collected Rs 524.53 crore nett in its lifetime run, Gadar 2 will become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time.

Check The Top 5 All-Time Highest Grossing Hindi Films (Nett Collection):

Pathaan: Rs 524.53 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 510.99 crore KGF 2: Rs 435.33 Gadar 2: Rs 410.70 crore Dangal: Rs 374.43 crore

With the Raksha Bandhan holiday ahead which is followed by a long weekend, the film is likely to fetch that number and create a new all-time record. This week is going to be extremely crucial for Gadar 2 to determine its lifetime collection. We have Jawan releasing next week which will definitely hamper its smooth run at the ticket window. What are your expectations with Gadar 2 Box Office here?

