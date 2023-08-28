Gadar 2 Box Office Day 18 Prediction: Sunny's Film to Cross Rs 600 Cr WW, to Become Sixth Big Hindi Film of All Time

Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Film to Cross Rs 600 Crore Worldwide on Fourth Monday to Become Sixth Big Hindi Film of All Time – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 has been performing amazingly well on the fourth Monday, i.e. August 28. Gadar 2 is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as the high-octane actioner has collected Rs 593.20 crore gross worldwide in just 17 days. On Monday, Gadar 2 will surely enter Rs 600 crore club globally. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 was released on August 11. On its 18th day, the film is predicted to earn Rs 5 crore in India and over Rs 2 crore from abroad.

On Day 17, the third Sunday of Gadar 2, the film crossed Rs 16.1 crore because of Sunday. Day 18’s collection shows Gadar 2 to enter Rs 600 crore club. There are several other Hindi movies that have crossed Rs 600 crore. Starting from the top earned movies in the list, Gadar 2 is in the sixth position after Salman Khan’s Sultan, Aamir Khan’s PK, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

List of Hindi Films That Have Crossed Rs 600 Crore Worldwide

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 922.03 crore Dangal – Rs 1070.3 crore Pathaan – Rs 1050.05 crore PK – Rs 792 crore Sultan – Rs 627 crore Gadar 2 – Rs 600 Crore Worldwide

Gadar 2 Beats Pathaan and Baahubali

Gadar 2, thus, created more records as it became the fastest Hindi film to breach Rs 450 crore milestone. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the first film to cross Rs 450 crore in 18 days. Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 Hindi took 20 days to get Rs 450 crore figures.

Gadar 2 to Get Benefit From Raksha Bandhan Holiday

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 or 31. There is one holiday and people would love to celebrate this day with their siblings while watching Sunny Deol’s movie. A huge jump is expected at the box office at the month’s end and we guess that will be the last chance for Gadar 2 to perform as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is releasing on September 7. Jawan will definitely hamper Gadar 2’s smooth run at the ticket window.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has already recorded the second-highest opening collection of 2023 for a Hindi-language.

