Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s Film is Success of The Century, Rs 500 Crore in Raksha Bandhan Holiday Ahead

Gadar 2 is looking at fetching the Raksha Bandhan holidays completely with good colections at the Box Office. The film is running at Rs 460 crore nett in India and it is supposed to now cross Rs 500 crore in no time.

Gadar 2 to benefit from Raksha Bandhan holiday at Box Office: Gadar 2 is looking at a massive Raksha Bandhan holiday in India to benefit at the Box Office. The film has had a fabulous run so far and it seems like, its target of reaching Rs 500 crore nett in the domestic market will be finally achieved this week.

Why Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is the success of the century

Sunny Deol's fourth film to cross Rs 3 crore footfalls at the Box Office

The Sunny Deol starrer earned a good Rs 16.10 crore nett on its third Sunday, registering one of the biggest third Sundays for a Hindi film ever. The fourth Monday collection saw a drop but the overall total of the film is absolutely wild. After its 18 days at the Box Office, Gadar 2 is running at Rs 460 crore nett in India.

Now, the film has a week’s window to surpass Pathaan’s Rs 524.53 crore nett in India after which Jawan will take over the screens and make the road to the destination a little difficult. Right now, with the long Raksha Bandhan weekend ahead, it seems like a cakewalk for the film to reach the massive benchmark of Rs 500 crore nett with only Rs 40 crore behind.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 18 Days (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.27 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore

Week 1: Rs 284.63 crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 crore

Monday: Rs 13.5 crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.1 crore

Wednesday: Rs 10 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.4 crore

Week 2: Rs 134.47 crore

Friday: Rs 7.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 16.10 crore

Monday: Rs 4.50 crore

Total: Rs 460.55 crore

Before Gadar 2 reaches Pathaan and thrashes its lifetime record at the Box Office, another milestone awaits it in the journey. The film will be first becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time after beating Baahubali 2‘s Rs 510.99 crore nett on the way.

How many days do you think Gadar 2 will take to break that record at the Box Office? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

