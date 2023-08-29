Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol's film goes big in India, to cross Baahubali 2's lifetime figures with the Raksha Bandhan offer. Check detailed report here.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction (Early Estimates): After crossing Rs 600 crore globally within 18 days of the film release, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is unstoppable even on its fourth Tuesday, August 29. The Anil Sharma directorial is having its dream run at the box office on its 19th day. Gadar 2 clocked Rs 5 crore nett at the box office in India. After the collection on its fourth Monday, Gadar 2 in India stands at Rs 465.35 crores nett while all versions total goes up to Rs 601 crores nett.

Never in the history of Bollywood, we have seen such fierce competition for the highest-grosser of the year. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is challenging Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan lifetime business of Rs 524 crore. It seemed impossible for any movie to break the record a month back. But, now Gadar 2 is giving neck-to-neck competition to Pathaan at Box Office India.

Gadar 2 movie ticket offers for Raksha Bandhan

Gadar 2 makers have decided to give a special treat to their fans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The makers have introduced a special festive offer where moviegoers can buy 2 tickets and get 2 tickets free. The offer is valid from August 29, 2023, to September 3, 2023. As soon as the announcement was made by the team, fans shared their excitement and the buzz around the film is for sure growing and promising huge numbers at the box office. In India, this year, Raksha Bandhan has two days – August 30 and August 31, so it will be a good deal for siblings to enjoy Gadar 2 in the theatres.

Gadar 2 Eyeing on Baahubali 2’s Lifetime Business

Gadar’s total box office collection in India will likely reach around Rs 465.35 crore as of Tuesday. If we talk about Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi version, SS Rajamouli’s movie made a total of Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime at the box office in India. On day 16, Gadar 2 crossed KGF 2‘s Hindi version as the Yash starrer collected Rs 435.33 crore at the domestic box office.

Sunny Deol Doesn’t Pay Attention to Box Office? Here’s What The Director Said

After Gadar 2 crossed Rs 600 crore at the global box office, now, it is now racing towards Rs 1,000 crore mark. Director Anil Sharma recently spoke about the Gadar 2’s success in an interview with India.com where he mentioned clearly that Sunny Deol and he doesn’t pay attention to the box office buzz.

When asked Anil about the possibility of Gadar 2 breaking Pathaan’s record, he said, “I don’t believe in numbers, Pathaan has done exceptionally well, even KGF (Chapter 2) did extremely well, and now, Gadar 2 is performing as well. Now, let’s see how far it goes, and how far the public takes it. It is the public’s film. We have already crossed Rs 400 crore, it will reach Rs 500 crore mark in the coming week and maybe the Rs 1,000 crore mark at some point. So, we are not looking at numbers alone, we are trying to make a place in people’s hearts. People are watching it and loving it, that’s enough for us. Whatever (box office) numbers have come out today are real, there is nothing fake.”

