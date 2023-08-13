Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Figures: Sunny Deol’s Epic Actioner Sets on a Rampage Towards Rs 100 Crore Club – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Figures: Sunny Deol’s Epic Actioner Sets on a Rampage Towards Rs 100 Crore Club – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Figures: Sunny Deol's epic action saga is heading towards a rampage towards Rs 100 Crore club. - Check Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Figures: Sunny Deol's Epic Actioner Sets on a Rampage Towards Rs 100 Crore Club - Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Figures: Gadar 2 has created a massive box office storm with its huge weekend opening. The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is on its way to setting new milestones with its huge earnings. Audiences have given a thumbs up to the film ever since the teaser and trailer released. The excitement and optimism around the Anil Sharma directorial was visible as Gadar – Ek Prem Katha got a tremendous response from movie buffs as it was re-released in June 2023. The sequel set in the backdrop of 1971 has many adrenaline rush moments and patriotic dialogues expected from a Sunny Deol starrer actioner.

Trending Now

Highlights Gadar 2 box office collection day 2 final detailed report

Gadar 2 collects Rs 43 Crore on Saturday

Gadar 2 headed towards Rs 100 Crore club on Sunday

GADAR 2 CREATES BOX OFFICE STORM WITH RISE IN ITS EARNINGS

Gadar 2 witnessed a rise in its earnings as it garnered around Rs 43 Crore at the box office, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The report further suggested that the movie is expected to earn Rs 48 Crore on its first Sunday, which could easily help in entering the Rs 100 Crore club. The Sunny-Ameesha starrer period-action-drama has become the second biggest opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Coincidentally both films were loved by the movie-goers for their high-octane-action and edge-of-the-seat thrills. Gadar 2 has all elements of a larger-than-life PAN (popular-across-nation) India entertainer. The massive crowds outside both single-screen theaters and multiplexes showcase the craze for the movie. Gadar 2 has surpassed the collection of Sultan, Dhoom 3, and Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva and Adipurush (Hindi) to become the top seventh-highest Bollywood opener of all time.

CHECK OUT DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE EARNINGS OF GADAR 2:

Friday: Rs 40.10 Crore

Saturday: Rs 43.00 Crore (rough data)

Sunday: Rs 48.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 131.10 Crore

Films related to themes of nationalism and Indo-Pak tensions have often resonated with the masses. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri – The Surgical Strike, Raazi and Shah Rukh’s Pathaan were loved for their patriotic theme.

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles. The film released on August 11, 2023.

For more updates on Gadar 2 box office collection, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES