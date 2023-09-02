Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Film Becomes First Highest Grosser Film on 4th Saturday, Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Take Over?

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol's film becomes the first-ever film to earn highest on the fourth Saturday. Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan break the success ladder? Check the detailed report of other movies too.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction: Sunny Deol's Film Has Last Saturday-Sunday to Earn Big, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Take Over

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s action drama film Gadar 2 has been roaring at the box office window in India and overseas ever since the film was released. The film has wreaked havoc at the Indian box office, by becoming the first-ever film to earn the biggest on the fourth Saturday. Week 4 of Gadar 2 has started and day 23 looks pretty amazing – all thanks to Saturday-Sunday and buy 2, get 2 offer.

Sunny Deol’s film has registered a record-breaking 23rd day at the ticket window and as per the early estimates, it will be collecting Rs 7 crore today to make it Rs 494.65 crore, making it the biggest fourth Saturday for a Bollywood film ever. So far, Baahubali 2 held the record for having the biggest second Sunday ever, followed by Dangal, Sanju and Pathaan. However, after tonight, Gadar 2 will be getting anointed with this Box Office crown as well.

Baahubali 2 Day 23 Box Office Collection – Rs 6.35 crore

Dangal Day 23 Box Office Collection – Rs 4.06 crore

Sanju Day 23 Box Office Collection – Rs 2.19 crore

Pathaan Day 23 Box Office Collection – Rs 3.4 crore

Jawan First Day Advance Booking Report: Expecting All-Time Record For Hindi Movies

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie tickets are selling like hot cakes in India. On Friday, the advance booking of Jawan started and since then, the film has sold around 27,1176 as of now, which makes it to Rs 8.98 crore already. The first day of Jawan’s advance booking looks like this. The Atlee film is all set to stop Gadar 2‘s buzz.

Language Format Gross in Rs Tickets Sold Hindi 2D 81072158 255153 Tamil 2D 549586 3754 Hindi IMAX 7981599 11261 Telugu 2D 186308 1008 All India – 89789651 [8.98 Cr] 271176

Gadar 2 Beats Jailer

Interestingly, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has also beaten Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which minted Rs 329.83 crore. Jailer’s day 23 earnings are only Rs 1.8 crore. The collections have dropped week on week but the overall momentum of the film stays. In Tamil Nadu alone, Jailer has earned more than Rs 220 crore.

Gadar 2 had an overall 11.94 percent Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, September 2, 2023, according to Sacnilk.com. The film’s current total now stands at Rs 494.65 crore, which means only Rs 5 crore is left for Gadar 2 to enter Rs 500 crore club in India. The worldwide collection of the film is Rs 639 crore.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar: Ek PremKatha, which was released in 2001. Despite competition from Dream Girl 2, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office.

