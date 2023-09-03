Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24 Prediction: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore in India – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24 Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore in India – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 India Box Office Collection Day 24 Prediction: Sunny Deol's action drama enters Rs 500 crore club on the fourth Sunday. Check day-wise earnings.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24 Prediction Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore in India - Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 India Box Office Collection Day 24 Prediction: It’s the biggest Sunday for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s high-octane action film Gadar 2 as the film is supposed to cross Rs 500 crore mark in India today. The film crossed Rs 284.63 crore in its first week, in the second week, Gadar 2 earned Rs 134.47 crore and Rs 63.35 crore in its third week.

On the fourth Friday, Gadar 2 made Rs 5.20 crore, on the fourth Saturday, Sunny Deol’s film earned Rs 6.43 crore and as predicted by sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 will likely earn Rs 7.50 crore to make Rs 500.87 crore on the fourth Sunday.

Check Day-Wise Box Office India Collection Report of Gadar 2

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 40.1 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 43.08 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 51.7 Cr Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 38.7 Cr Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 55.4 Cr Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 32.37 Cr Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 23.28 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 284.63 Cr Day 8 [2nd Friday] Rs 20.5 Cr Day 9 [2nd Saturday] Rs 31.07 Cr Day 10 [2nd Sunday] Rs 38.9 Cr Day 11 [2nd Monday] Rs 13.5 Cr Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] Rs 12.1 Cr Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] Rs 10 Cr Day 14 [2nd Thursday] Rs 8.4 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 134.47 Cr Day 15 [3rd Friday] Rs 7.1 Cr Day 16 [3rd Saturday] Rs 13.75 Cr Day 17 [3rd Sunday] Rs 16.1 Cr Day 18 [3rd Monday] Rs 4.6 Cr Day 19 [3rd Tuesday] Rs 5.1 Cr Day 20 [3rd Wednesday] Rs 8.6 Cr Day 21 [3rd Thursday] Rs 8.1 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 63.35 Cr Day 22 [4th Friday] Rs 5.2 Cr Day 23 [4th Saturday] Rs 5.72 Cr Day 24 [4th Sunday] Rs 7.50 Cr * may earn Total Rs 500.87 Cr

Shah Rukh Khan is Happy For Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

At the success party of Gadar 2 in Mumbai last night, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan along with Salman Khan and other celebs attended Sunny Deol’s event. Both SRK and Sunny were seen giving each other a tight hug in front of the paps. For 16 years, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan didn’t speak to each other. It all began on the sets of Darr in 1993. SRK was the antagonist and Sunny was a hero in the film. After the film was released, Khan became famous and that didn’t go well with Deol.

Hindi Movies with over Rs 500 crore box office collection

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 992.03

Dangal -Rs 1070 crore

Padmaavat – Rs 585 crore

Pathaan – Rs 1050.50 crore

PK – Rs 792 crore

Sanju – Rs 588.5 crore

Sultan – Rs 627.82 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 558 crore

Dhoom 3 – Rs 588 crore

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and the film is the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Despite competition from Dream Girl 2, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office. The worldwide collection of the film is Rs 646.20 crore.

