Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Film Sees a Dip After Entering Rs 500 Crore Club

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Film Sees a Dip After Entering Rs 500 Crore Club

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Sunny Deol's film has slowed down at the box collection. It saw a dip in its September 4 collection.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore in India - Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which was released on August 11, will soon complete one month on September 11. The cash registers are ringing even now, even though it slowed a bit in India on Day 25. Gadar 2 remained unaffected by new releases including Ayushmann Khuranna’s Dream Girl 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Trending Now

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster success at the box office despite running in theatres for nearly a month. The Anil Sharma directorial still sees fans flocking to theaters to watch the film even after 20 days. Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, Gadar 2 took a bumper opening at the box office.

You may like to read

According to sacnilk.com, Gadar 2′s prediction on day 25, the fourth Monday, sees a dip. Sunny Deol’s film may earn only Rs 3 crore. After minting Rs 8.50 crore on its fourth Sunday, Gadar 2′s collection in India now stands at Rs 501.87 crore. Hence, its total collection would now stand at Rs 505.04 crore.

Check Gadar 2’s Week-Wise Box Office Collection Report

Week India Net Collection Week 1 Collection Rs 284.63 Crore Week 2 Collection Rs 134.47 Crore Week 3 Collection Rs 63.35 Crore

Day 22 collection Rs 5.2 crore

Day 23: Rs 5.72 crore

Day 24: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 3 crore (early estimates)

Gadar 2 Becomes 3rd Biggest Hindi Film Of All-Time in India (sacnilk):

Pathaan: Rs 524.53 crore (28 days) Baahubali 2: Rs 510.99 crore (34 days) Gadar 2: Rs 501.87 crore KGF 2: Rs 410.70 crore Dangal: Rs 374.43 crore

Gadar 2 has surpassed Dangal and KGF 2 with Rs 505 crore on day 25, September 4. Sunny Deol’s film will soon surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi as the box office collection of Prabhas’ film is Rs 510 crore. It will be a new record for Gadar 2 to make at the box office India.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and the film is the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Despite competition from Dream Girl 2, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office. The worldwide collection of the film is Rs 656 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES