Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Early Estimates: Sunny Deol’s Film Faces Jawan Storm, to Beat Baahubali 2 Hindi But Pathaan Looks Difficult Now – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Early Estimates: Sunny Deol’s Film Faces Jawan Storm, to Beat Baahubali 2 Hindi But Pathaan Looks Difficult Now – Check Detailed Report

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 crossed Rs 500 crore nett in India on its 24th day but the road ahead now looks difficult as Jawan hits the screens tomorrow to deter its smooth run at the Box Office.

Gadar 2 to NOT beat Pathaan at Box Office - check detailed update

Gadar 2 to NOT beat Pathaan now: The Jawan fever has taken over the country as Shah Rukh Khan’s film gears up for its grand release tomorrow. While the entire film industry is looking up to it for some tremendous success at the Box Office, it also poses a deterrent in the smooth run of Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol starrer has been enjoying a terrific performance at the ticket window but now with Jawan’s release, it will have to take a backseat. So much so that it might just end up losing its ultimate target: surpassing Pathaan at the Box Office with its lifetime run.

Trending Now

Highlights Jawan to stop Gadar 2 at Box Office

Gadar 2 to not beat Pathaan because of Jawan storm

Gadar 2 lifetime Box Office prediction

Jawan at Box Office: Gadar 2 Takes a Backseat

Gadar 2, after 26 days, has collected approximately Rs 506 crore nett in India. After today, which is the only free day for the film before Jawan’s release, it will take the overall 27-day collection to around Rs 508 crore nett. While a lot depends on the word-of-mouth around Jawan, the opening weekend will not let Gadar 2 expand to its maximum potential at the Box Office. The biggest dent in collections is likely to come from the single screens where the Anil Sharma directorial has been ruling so far. Jawan, being an out-and-out actioner, will be taking over the single screens in a wide number which will affect the collections of Gadar 2.

You may like to read

Check The Week-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Gadar 2 After 27 Days – nett:

Week 1: Rs 284.3 crore

Week 2: Rs 134.47 crore

Week 3: Rs 63.35 crore

Day 22: Rs 5.2 crore

Day 23: Rs 5.72 crore

Day 24: Rs 7.8 crore

Day 25: Rs 2.5 crore

Day 26: Rs 2.6 crore

Day 27: Rs 2 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 508.27 crore

Pathaan, in its lifetime run, collected Rs 543.09 crore nett in India. Gadar 2 is still around Rs 35 crore away from matching that figure. While Pathaan looks a little far right now, the film will be surpassing the lifetime business of Baahubali 2 Hindi in the next two days. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected Rs 510.99 crore nett in its lifetime run with the Hindi version alone and Sunny-Ameesha’s period drama will successfully go past this figure soon.

If Gadar 2 continues to get stuck to screens for at least a week from here, it might end up surpassing Pathaan and collect around Rs 550 crore nett in its lifetime run in India. The journey becomes a little patchy though. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2 and Jawan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES