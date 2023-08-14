Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s Film Flies High With Rs 135 Crore in India

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's period action drama film is flying high with amazing numbers. Check the detailed first weekend collection of Gadar 2 amid the clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Just like festival days, the national holiday Independence Day is a hot favourite for Bollywood producers as well. Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, two super hit Bollywood movies have released, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Talking about the collections so far on Sunday night, Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has surpassed Rs 135.18 crore nett within India. On day 3, i.e. Sunday, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film has earned Rs 52 crore. Now checking with Real Box Office’s Twitter handle, Gadar 2′s advance booking on Monday has confirmed the sale of Rs 14 crore, which means another 30 crore added to cards due to Independence Day off.

Gadar 2 is released after 22 years after the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released. The first sequel was even re-released recently and gained a lot of love from the audience. Domestically, the latest Sunny Deol film is likely to enter the Rs 200 crore club on Tuesday due to Independence Day (August 15) holiday.

Sunny Deol’s biggest opener in his 32-year-long career

Gadar 2 has emerged as the biggest opener for Sunny Deol in his 32-year-long career. The film has also recorded the second-biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2023. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, still continues to be at the top with a Rs 57 crore nett opening.

Pathaan vs Gadar 2 Collections in Hindi

Pathaan on Day 1: Rs 55 crore

Gadar 2 on Day 1: Rs 40.10 crore

Pathaan on Day 2: Rs 68 crore

Gadar 2 on Day 2: Rs 43.08 crore

Pathaan on Day 3: Rs 38 crore

Gadar 2 on Day 3: Rs 52 crore

Pathaan’s First Weekend Collection: Rs 161 crore

Gadar 2’s First Weekend Collection: Rs 135.08 crore

Gadar 2’s box office clash with OMG 2

Both films have been performing well at the box office. However, Gadar 2 have been bigger if it hadn’t faced a clash with OMG 2. Akshay Kumar’s film has crossed Rs 43 crore in India, with Rs 17.50 crore on Sunday.

August 15 is tomorrow, there are big chances for the films to perform massively on Monday and Tuesday to make good earnings.

Watch this space for more updates on box office collections.

