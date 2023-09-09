Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol continues to roar at the box office with his massy actioner Gadar 2 amid stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The latter has swept away the audiences with its visual extravaganza and is expected to smash Pathaan‘s record. However, despite the Jawan hype, Sunny’s epic action-drama is still consistent as it is expecting a slight rise in earnings. The Anil Sharma directorial is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar – Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 has garnered more than Rs 500 Crore Net in India, making it the biggest hit in Sunny’s cinematic career.

ANIL SHARMA PENNED GRATITUDE POST AS GADAR 2 CROSSED RS 500 CRORE NET:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anilsharma (@anilsharma_dir)

GADAR 2 INCHES CLOSER TO PATHAAN BOX OFFICE RECORD

Gadar 2 is expected to collect Rs 1.20 Crore on Saturday as against Friday’s 0.88 Crore, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Considering the report of Sacnilk, Gadar 2 might earn Rs 512.08 Crore Net in India, which could take its gross earnings closer to Rs 1024.16 Crore. Earlier, it was speculated that Sunny might break Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan record that stands at Rs 1040 Crore gross worldwide. However, with the release of SRK’s Jawan, the Gadar sequel might reach closer to Rs 1030 Crore gross earnings. The nostalgia of movie buffs, music and nationalist theme in Gadar 2 resonated with the masses. On similar lines Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Jawan both deal with patriotism and fighting for motherland and its people.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF GADAR 2 AFTER 16 DAYS – INDIA NETT (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 40.1 Crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 Crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 Crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 Crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 Crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 Crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 Crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 Crore

Monday: Rs 13.5 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.10 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 10 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.4 Crore

Friday: Rs 7.10 Crore

Saturday: Rs 13.75 Crore

Sunday: Rs 16.10 Crore

Monday: Rs 4.6 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 5.1 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 8.6 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.1 Crore

Friday: 5.2 Crore

Saturday: 5.72 Crore

Sunday: 7.8 Crore

Monday: 2.5 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.5 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.75 Crore

Thursday: Rs 1.78 Crore

Friday: Rs 0.88 Crore (rough data)

Saturday: Rs 1.20 Crore (may earn)

Total: Rs 512.08 Crore

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

