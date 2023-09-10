Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol’s Actioner Sees Rise in Earnings Amid SRK’s Jawan Buzz – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol’s Actioner Sees Rise in Earnings Amid SRK’s Jawan Buzz – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 BOC: Sunny Deol's action-drama has witnessed rise in earnings amid Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan buzz. - Check Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol's Actioner Sees Rise in Earnings Amid SRK's Jawan Buzz - Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is still continuing with its box office rampage and refuses to slow down. The film has been consistent in its fourth week despite Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan buzz. The Anil Sharma directorial has collected more than Rs 500 Crore Net so far. Sunny has delivered the biggest blockbuster of his movie career after a box office dry run of twelve years. The actor got emotional on many public interactions and interviews while expressing his gratitude towards the audiences. The nostalgia of Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, nationalist theme, music and traditional values depicted in the film are being considered reasons behind its humungous success.

Trending Now

Highlights Gadar 2 has collected more than Rs 500 Crore Net at box office despite Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release.

Gadar 2 witnessed rise in earnings in its fifth weekend amid the hype around SRK's Jawan.

Gadar 2 has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster in Sunny Deol's movie career.

SUNNY DEOL THANKED AUDIENCES BY SHARING GADAR 2 FOUR-WEEK COLLECTION FIGURES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

You may like to read

GADAR 2 INCHES CLOSER TO RS 1030 CRORE ON FIFTH WEEKEND

Gadar 2 earned Rs 1.35 Crore Net on Saturday as opposed to Rs 0.9 Crore on Friday, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. It was being presumed that Shah Rukh’s Jawan release will have a huge impact on the earnings of the film. However, the epic action-drama is still running in theatres at a decent pace. The film marks the return of Tara Singh and Sakina’s eternal romance on-screen. Ameesha Patel has reunited with Sunny as his Pakistani origin wife Sakina. Gadar 2 is expected to earn Rs 1.50 Crore Net which will further increase its collection to Rs 513.75 Crore Net. This, in turn would make it gross earnings around Rs 1027.50 Crore.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF GADAR 2 – INDIA NETT (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 40.1 Crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 Crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 Crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 Crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 Crore

Friday: Rs 20.5 Crore

Saturday: Rs 31.07 Crore

Sunday: Rs 38.9 Crore

Monday: Rs 13.5 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.10 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 10 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.4 Crore

Friday: Rs 7.10 Crore

Saturday: Rs 13.75 Crore

Sunday: Rs 16.10 Crore

Monday: Rs 4.6 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 5.1 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 8.6 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.1 Crore

Friday: 5.2 Crore

Saturday: 5.72 Crore

Sunday: 7.8 Crore

Monday: 2.5 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.5 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.75 Crore

Thursday: Rs 1.08 Crore

Friday: Rs 0.9 Crore

Saturday: Rs 1.35 Crore

Sunday: Rs 1.50 Crore (may earn)

Total: Rs 513.75 Crore

Gadar 2 also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES