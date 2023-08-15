Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Beats Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to Record Biggest Monday Ever, Set For Huge Independence Day – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Beats Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to Record Biggest Monday Ever, Set For Huge Independence Day – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 recorded a fabulous Rs 39 crore nett on its first Monday at the Box Office. The Sunny Deol starrer registered the biggest Monday for a Bollywood film by beating Pathaan this year. Check the latest detailed report here.

Gadar 2 beats Tiger Zinda Hai to record the biggest Monday for a Bollywood film ever | Day 4 Box office collection report

Gadar 2 latest Box Office record: Gadar 2 makes everything look bigger than ever at the Indian Box Office. The Sunny Deol starer is unstoppable at the ticket window even on its first working day and is all set to experience a huge Independence Day turnout in theatres. It has recorded the biggest Monday collection for a Bollywood film this year, by beating Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned Rs 26.5 crore on its first Monday while Gadar 2 has recorded a marvellous Rs 39 crore nett on its fourth day, taking the four-day total to Rs 173.88 crore.

Trending Now

Highlights Gadar 2 records the biggest Monday collection for a Bollywood film.

Sunny Deol's film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the Box Office.

It is just next to Baahubali 2 in terms of the biggest Monday at the Box Office.

Interestingly, Gadar 2 has also got the biggest Monday for a Bollywood film ever as there’s only Baahubali 2, essentially a Telugu film, above it on the list. The Hindi version of the SS Rajamouli directorial collected Rs 40 crore nett on its first Monday at the Box Office and with its Rs 39 crore, Gadar 2 is right behind on the list of all the Hindi movies including those which were dubbed in the language. Otherwise, it is the biggest Bollywood film with the first Monday as it surpasses Tiger Zinda Hai. The Salman Khan starrer had the biggest Monday ever so far with Rs 36.54 crore.

Check The Four-Day Box Office Collection Breakup of Gadar 2 (via sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 40. crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 39 crore

Total: Rs 173.88 crore

Even with a working Monday, the collections are in the range of Rs 40 crore nett, imagine the turnout on a national holiday! Gadar 2 can make anywhere between Rs 45-50 crore nett on Tuesday – the Independence Day holiday, registering the biggest I-day numbers for any Bollywood film ever.

Check The List of Bollywood Films With the Biggest Monday Collection at Box Office (sacnilk):

Baahubali 2: Rs 40.25 crore Gadar 2: Rs 39 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 36.54 crore Housefull 4: Rs 34.56 crore Krrish 3: Rs 33.41 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 27.05 crore KGF 2: Rs 25.57 crore Pathaan: Rs 25.5 crore Sanju: Rs 25.35 crore Dangal: Rs 25.14 crore

Meanwhile, OMG 2 which is also running successfully in theatres is all set to emerge as a clean Hit at the Box Office. The film has collected in the range of Rs 10-11 crore nett on its first Monday which is a more than decent number for a film which is benefitting majorly from the multiplexes.

What are your expectations with these films’ performances on Independence Day? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES