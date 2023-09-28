By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Sunny Deol Starrer Beats Pathaan to Become Biggest Hindi Film Ever But Not For Long! Check The Week-Wise Breakup
Gadar 2 makes new box office record on its 48th day. The Sunny Deol starrer now holds the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time by beating Pathaan's Rs 524 crore nett. However, Jawan is right behind to dethrone the Anil Sharma directorial.
Gadar 2 box office biggest record update: Gadar 2 might have slowed down its pace at the Box Office after the release of Jawan but it never went out of the race. The Sunny Deol has done something very unlikely for a film in its seventh week at the ticket window. The Anil Sharma directorial has become the biggest Hindi film of all time, beating Pathaan on its 48th day.
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer which was released earlier this year enjoyed the status of being the biggest Hindi film of all time for a good eight months after which Gadar 2 has now dethroned it. The Hindi version of the YRF biggie collected a total of Rs 524.53 crore nett in its lifetime run at the Box Office. Gadar 2, after 48 days, stands at Rs 524.74 crore crore nett, marking a huge benchmark at the ticket window.
Check The Week-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 48 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):
Week 1: Rs 284.63 crore
Week 2: Rs 134.47 crore
Week 3: Rs 63.35 crore
Week 4: Rs 27.55 crore
Week 5: Rs 7.28 crore
Week 6: Rs 4.72 crore
Day 43: Rs 0.4 crore
Day 44: Rs 0.55 crore
Day 45: Rs 0.7 crore
Day 46: Rs 0.35 crore
Day 47: Rs 0.35 crore
Day 48: Rs 0.4 crore
Total: Rs 524.75 crore
Gadar 2 will be enjoying this new status for around three more days following which Jawan will topple it to become the biggest Hindi film of all time. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is currently running at around Rs 515 crore nett after the 20-day run. It is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time with a Rs 580 crore nett collection after 22 days of run.
Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jawan After 22 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):
Week 1: Rs 389.88 crore
Week 2: Rs 136.1 crore
Day 16: Rs 7.6 crore
Day 17: Rs 12.25 crore
Day 18: Rs 14.95 crore
Day 19: Rs 5.4 crore
Day 20: Rs 4.9 crore
Day 21: Rs 4.85 crore
Day 22: Rs 5 crore
Total: Rs 580.93 crore
Gadar 2 has emerged as one of the biggest Indian all-time blockbusters at the worldwide Box Office with a gross of around Rs 685 crore. It is also the second fastest movie ever to hit the benchmark of Rs 500 crore nett collection in Hindi. The film achieved the feat in a matter of just 24 days.
The film will be pacing down from here with the release of three movies this weekend and considering Jawan fever continues to go on, Gadar 2 is likely to finish its run now. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!
