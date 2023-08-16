Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol’s Film on a Destroying Spree Even on Wednesday, Runs Housefull Again

Gadar 2 is making the impossible look possible at the Box Office. Its collection on Wednesday is what even the biggest of the movies don't collect on the opening day. Check the early trends report for day 6 here.

Gadar 2 Wednesday Box Office Collection Update: Gadar 2 is making every impossible thing look possible at the Box Office every day. The film’s traction is so high among the audience that most theatres are facing capacity issues which means there are more viewers per screen and the audience is getting to see the ‘Housefull’ board in most of the screens. After a spectacular day five, the Sunny Deol starrer continues to perform fantastically on day six as well. The film’s Wednesday collection is what even the biggest of the Bollywood films don’t earn on their opening day. Gadar 2 is all set to record anywhere between Rs 30-35 crore at the Box Office on Wednesday as per the early trends.

The film has emerged as the first choice for the audience worldwide. It has already grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide and after today, it will be standing at the unbelievable benchmark of Rs 250 crore nett in India as well. This also increases the lifetime expectations of the film. With such numbers, Rs 500 crore at the domestic Box Office looks like a cakewalk.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 6 Days:

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.40 crore

Wednesday: Rs 30-35 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 258.98-263.93 crore

Gadar 2 is not just earning money in multiplexes and big cities, but its real win is coming from the single screens in the relatively smaller cities like Jalandhar, Ludhiana and many parts of UP. The Anil Sharma directorial has revived the Box Office single-handedly and provided real profit to the distributors.

The film has also emerged as the second-biggest opener of the year for Bollywood after Pathaan which collected Rs 57 crore on its first day. The film has recorded the biggest Independence Day business ever for a Bollywood film by raking in Rs 55.40 crore on Tuesday. Not just this, it has removed the dry spell for Sunny Deol at the ticket window. The actor didn’t give any clean hit in the last 12 years and Gadar 2 is now an all-time blockbuster. What a comeback!

Cinema has been revived and more action will be seen in the coming days. With no big movie up for release soon, Gadar 2 is expected to continue its fabulous run. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

