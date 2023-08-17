Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Day 6: With its phenomenal performance at the box office, Gadar 2 is on track to join the coveted Rs 400 crore club soon. The movie's remarkable success has propelled it towards this impressive milestone. Check the detailed collection here.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s period action-drama Gadar 2 is breaking several records in not only Bollywood but Pan-India. Gadar 2 is enjoying remarkable success at the box office in India and worldwide. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has exceeded the Rs 300 crore milestone at the International box office. This achievement places it as one of only four Bollywood films this year to accomplish such a feat, according to a report from the trade portal Sacnilk. The first five days of Gadar 2 performed well at the box office and earned Rs 228.98 crore in India. The sixth day, Wednesday, had an amazing growth of Rs 34.50 crore. The Sunny Deol starrer took advantage of Parsi New Year in some states, however, it also did well in states where Parsi New Year is not celebrated.

Gadar 2 to enter Rs 400-crore club in India

Gadar 2‘s success is projected to propel it toward the Rs 400-crore mark in India. Only one film has previously gone past Rs 400 crore mark in 2023 – Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan. Last year, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastira crossed Rs 400 crore club.

Sunny Deol’s film also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. It is recording the highest occupancy rate of 73.77 percent in Chennai and Jaipur.

Gadar 2 clashes with OMG 2 and Jailer at the box office

It is to be kept in mind that Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is clashing at the box office against two bigger films i.e. Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. However, that’s not stopping Gadar 2 to rise high. If Anil Sharma’s movie was the only film to release, then Gadar 2 might have crossed Rs 700 crore easily.

Gadar 2 to enter Rs 500 cross club globally?

The worldwide collection of Gadar 2 is impressive and the way things are going for the film, earning Rs 500 crore globally is not out of reach. With this, it will become the second highest-grossing film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. What makes Gadar 2 so special is that the budget of the film is less than Rs 100 crore.

