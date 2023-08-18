Gadar 2 BOC Day 8 (Early Trends): Sunny's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore in India, Set For Huge Second Weekend

Home

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore in India, Set For Huge Second Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2, on its second Friday, crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crore at the domestic Box Office. However, it also recorded its lowest performing day so far and earned less than Rs 20 crore for the first time since its release. Check the latest report here.

Gadar 2 crosses Rs 300 crore at domestic Box Office: Gadar 2 is on a rampage at the Box Office. It is creating new records and breaking the existing ones every day. But, it is also become the ‘first’ in every aspect for Sunny Deol, our very own Tara Singh changing ‘Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega’ on the screen. After its eighth day at the Box Office, Gadar 2 has emerged as the first Rs 300 crore grosser for the actor.

Highlights Gadar 2 continues to roar at the Box Office even on its 8th day

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 enters Rs 300 crore club at the domestic Box Office

Gadar 2 box office collection day 8 detailed report as per early estimates

The Anil Sharma directorial saw its lowest day on the second Friday which is understandable. However, the collections added to the overall earnings and took the eight-day total to surpass the benchmark of Rs 300 crore. Gadar 2 is now only the 12th Bollywood film to have achieved this feat. As per the early trends report, the film will earn around Rs 17 crore nett in India today, leading to an overall collection of Rs 301.63 crore.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Gadar 2 After 8 Days (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore

Friday: Rs 17 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 301.63 crore

The film is Sunny’s first in all the Box Office clubs – Rs 100, Rs 200 and now, Rs 300 crore club. It is also the actor’s biggest opener and the second-biggest Bollywood opener this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. At the worldwide level, the film will be touching Rs 500 crore gross soon which will be another difficult-to-beat record for Sunny at the Box Office.

After its second Friday, Gadar 2 is set for a huge second weekend. The advance booking reports for the second Saturday and Sunday are excellent and the film is likely to collect in the range of Rs 60-70 crore nett in the two days combined. That will take the 10-day total of the film to a near Rs 400 crore nett in India alone. Again, a massive feat!

What are your expectations with the lifetime collection of Gadar 2? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

