Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Final Figures): Sunny Deol Becomes Undisputed King of Second Friday, Beats Baahubali 2, Pathaan, The Kashmir Files – Check Detailed Report

The second Friday for Gadar 2 has been so record-solid that it has already surpassed what Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Dangal and The Kashmir Files did at the Box Office on second Friday.

Gadar 2 beats Baahubali, KGF 2, Pathaan with second-Friday business

Gadar 2 beats Baahubali 2: Gadar 2 is setting a new record every day at the Box Office. The Sunny Deol starrer has entered into its second weekend and the expectations are high with the film for these two days now. As for its second Friday, the film did its job and continued to collect in double digits. The second-Friday collection for Gadar 2, in fact, surpassed all the other Bollywood and South biggies at the ticket window.

The Anil Sharma directorial collected around Rs 19.50 crore nett in India on its eighth day which was the biggest total ever for any Indian film on the second Friday. The film surpassed the likes of Pathaan, Dangal, The Kashmir Files and PK among others to top the list of biggest second-Friday grossers ever at the Box Office. The film also matched the second-Friday business of Baahubali 2 which also collected Rs 19.50 crore nett at the Box Office, as reported by Pinkvilla. The final collection of Gadar 2 could also be slightly more than Rs 19.50 nett, which would mean that it also surpassed Baahubali 2.

Check The List of Top Second-Friday Grosssers at Box Office: (Pinkvilla)

Gadar 2: Rs 19.50 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 19.50 crore The Kashmir Files: Rs 19 crore Dangal: Rs 18 crore PK: Rs 15 crore Pathaan: Rs 13 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 12.75 crore Sanju: Rs 12.50 crore KGF 2: Rs 11.25 crore

Meanwhile, the film is now running at Rs 300 crore nett in the domestic market. Gadar 2 has become Sunny’s first film in the coveted club and the 12th Bollywood film to have achieved the feat. Interestingly, it’s the second-fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Pathaan did the same in 6 days and Gadar 2 has done it in 8 days. The film has also surpassed Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal and Sanju here as well. All these movies took more than 10 days to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

Check The List of Top 10 Rs 300 Crore Grossers in India And The Days They Took to Achieve That at Box Office: (Sacnilk)

Pathaan: 6 days Gadar 2: 8 days Baahubali 2: 11 days KGF 2: 11 days Dangal: 11 days Sanju: 16 days PK: 17 days Tiger Zinda Hai: 16 days Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 20 days War: 19 days

The advance bookings for Gadar 2 in the second weekend are also impressive. If everything goes well, the film will be gaining an ‘all-time blockbuster’ tag soon. It will also be setting a new record for the second weekend Box Office. But, that will be decided on Monday.

Check The Day-Wise Breakup of Gadar 2 After 8 Days at Box Office: (Bollywood Hungama)

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 crore

Friday: Rs 19.5 crore

Total: Rs 304.13 crore

Gadar 2 is looking at chasing Rs 500 crore in its lifetime run. The second week will be extremely crucial in determining its position and pace to reach that goal. As of now, Saturday and Sunday are looking fantastic. Watch this space for all the latest Bo Office updates on Gadar 2!

