Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Continues Rampage on Second Saturday With Milestone Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol's actioner is continuing its rampage on second Saturday with its massive earnings. - Check Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Gadar 2 is going by its title at the box office as it has created a new cinematic renaissance and with its mammoth collection figures. The film has not just revived Sunny Deol’s career but reestablished him as one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. The 66-year-old is on cloud nine as he is basking high on the commercial success of the Anil Sharma directorial. The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster is receiving all the love and accolades which is reflecting in its earnings. The adrenaline rush, patriotism, music and performances have connected with masses. The film has performed well even in single-screen theaters part from multiplexes.

GADAR 2 WITNESSES MASSIVE EARNINGS ON SECOND SATURDAY

Gadar 2 has earned Rs 32.00 Crore on its second Saturday as compared to its collection on second Friday which stood at Rs 20.50 Crore, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film’s earnings are a milestone due to the fact that it faced competition from Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. However, at the end of the day, the audiences have given their verdict. The movie’s teaser and trailer had already created a lot of buzz. Also, the re-release of Gadar – Ek Prem Katha and the positive response from movie buffs ensured the makers’ confidence in Gadar 2.

Check The Day-Wise Breakup of Gadar 2 After 8 Days at Box Office: (Sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 40.1 Crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 Crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 Crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 Crore

Thursday: Rs 23.28 Crore

Friday: Rs 20.50 Crore

Saturday: Rs 32.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 336.13 Crore

Gadar 2 is set during the backdrop of Indo-Pak war of 1971 where Tara Singh played by Sunny sets on a mission to bring his son back from Pakistan. The first installment was based on the 1947 India-Pakistan partition and the aftermath communal violence that took place. Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

