Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: How Much Will Sunny Deol’s Film Earn on First Day? Check Opening Day Advance Booking

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: How Much Will Sunny Deol’s Film Earn on First Day? Check Opening Day Advance Booking

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Prediction Full Report: Sunny Deol's film is all set to make the cash registers ringing at the ticket window. Here's its advance booking report.

Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2 (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: The makers of Gadar 2 opened the advance booking two weeks before the film’s release. The Sunny Deol starrer is one of the year’s most anticipated films, and the audience has shown a fantastic response in booking tickets. The decision of opening the advances for a film so early is not often successful. However, in the case of Gadar 2, it seems to be working in the favour of the film, especially when the Box Office clash with OMG 2 is still on.

Trending Now

Highlights Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Gadar 2 Advance Booking Opening Day Full Report

Will Gadar 2 beat Gadar at Box Office?

Gadar 2 Records Massive Advance Booking Sales

A report published in the trade website sacnilk mentioned that Gadar 2 has already sold around 55,000 tickets, ensuring a gross collection of Rs 1.50 crore with 10 days still left for the release, as of 9 pm on August 3. Further, PVR is leading the advance booking sales with 10k tickets for the first day while the total advances are around 21K tickets in the three national chains combined (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis). This is a fabulous response at the Box Office considering it’s only been a day since the advances for the film opened.

Gadar 2 Might Record Second-Biggest Opening Day For a Bollywood Film Post-Covid

If this advance booking trend continues to go on, Gadar 2 might just emerge as Bollywood’s second-biggest opening day grosser in India after Pathaan. The film is also sure to open in the double-digit with the first-day collection anywhere in the range of Rs 25-30 crore. It should be noted that if the advances increase towards the last few days of the film’s release, then the opening could also cross Rs 30 crore which will be extraordinary.

The opening day will of course be hit by the release of OMG 2. In the absence of the Akshay Kumar starrer, it would have been a mass riot at the Box Office for Gadar 2 as the film would be facing a free run, at least in the North. In the South, Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is releasing on August 10, and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is making waves in the Telugu states.

What are your expectations with the opening day collection of Gadar 2? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES