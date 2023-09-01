Home

Gadar 2 Box Office India Day 22 Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Film Breaks Pathaan’s Record, Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Stop The Storm? – Check Collection Report

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22 Prediction (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma’s action drama Gadar 2 based on India and Pakistan has been roaring in the cinema halls ever since the film was released. The box office windows in India and overseas have got a tremendous response and the collection has broken records of several superhit Bollywood films such as Dangal, OMG 2, Dangal, Baahubali Hindi and many more. It’s also great to know that Gadar 2 has surpassed the box office collections of Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Gadar 2’s Box Office Collection

-Day 21 box office collection of Gadar 2 is Rs 8.10 crore

-Day 22 box office collection of Gadar 2 will be Rs 4 crore

Pathaan’s Box Office Collection

-Day 21 Box office collection of Pathaan was Rs 5.6 crore

-Day 22 Box office collection of Pathaan was Rs 3.6 crore

As predicted by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2’s Day 22 box collection is predicted to be Rs 486.45 crore. The Raksha Bandhan holiday and buy 2, get 2 offer on the tickets have helped the Sunny Deol film to earn over Rs 8 crore on August 30 and Rs 8.10 crore on August 31. Week 4 of Gadar 2 has started from today and the film is inching closer to Rs 500 crore earnings at Box Office India. The worldwide collection of Gadar 2 is Rs 631.80 crore.

Shah Rukh’s Jawan to Stop Sunny Deol’s Gadar2’s Craze at the Box Office?

Only one week is left for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to release and as looking at the film’s advance booking collection it seems like SRK will beat Sunny Deol. Jawan is likely to stop Gadar 2’s storm after September 7 at the box office. Jawan’s trailer of the film was released on August 31 and received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike. Jawan is a high-octane action drama and the trailer’s impact will be reflected at the advance booking collection and box office day 1.

Jawan movie shows Shah Rukh Khan vs. Vijay Sethupathi, however, the complete story is yet to be known. The VFXs are much better used in Pathaan and promise amazing action sequences. Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Deepika Padukone in a special role.

