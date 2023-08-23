Home

Gadar 2 Craze: Dimple Kapadia Wears Sunny Deol’s Hat While Watching His Film? Netizens Tease ‘Farz Nibhate Huye…’

Dimple Kapadia recently watched Gadar 2 wearing a similar hat that Sunny Deol has. Netizens showered love and teased the actress for supporting Sunny. Check reactions.

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s love story has not been hidden from the media. Although Dimple Kapadia was married to the veteran star Rajesh Khanna, after their separation, there were rumours about Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s relationship. Amid Gadar 2‘s success and craze, Dimple came in support of Sunny Deol wearing a similar black hat that he owns to watch Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, a theatre in Mumbai.

Dimple Kapadia was spotted coming out of the theatre on Wednesday when paps tried clicking her. She hid her face and left wearing an oversized white shirt, black baggy pants, and a bucket hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



As soon as the video went viral, netizens in no time teased Dimple Kapadia and commented in the video, “She came to watch love of her live”. Another user said, “Pyar ka farz nibhate huye Gadar 2 dekhne aai hai”. The third one commented, “Why is she wearing Sunny Deol’s bucket hat? 🎩 👀”.

Meanwhile one of the happiest person on earth is #dimplekapadia…..her close friend @iamsunnydeol and son-in-law @akshaykumar both are doing well at box office. #Gadar2 #OMG2 — ashu (@ashutiwari25) August 21, 2023



Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s bond

In the ’80s, there were rumours about Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s relationship. Sunny not only worked with Dimple but both of them also gave many bold scenes together in their movies. As per the reports, Sunny and Dimple came close while working together in films like Aag Ka Gola, Manzil Manzil and Narsimha. However, Sunny Deol’s ex-girlfriend, Amrita Singh, once confirmed that he was in a relationship with Dimple.

It is being reported that Sunny Deol was there to support her after she divorced from Rajesh Khanna. He was also seen consoling Dimple at her sister Simple Khanna’s last rites. It has been said that Sunny Deol used to give Dimple Kapadia the status of his wife at various parties.

Sunny Deol’s Emotional Video Amid the Success of Gadar 2

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Sunny Deol shared an emotional video where he said Thank You to his fans who made Gadar 2 a successful movie. Gadar 2 entered the Rs 400 crore club in India and Sunny could not keep calm to express his feeling and recorded a video while sitting on a flight. He just took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love. He said, “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. On Tuesday, Sunny Deol made history by propelling his latest action-packed drama, Gadar 2, into the prestigious Rs 400 crore club at the box office. This remarkable achievement had previously been attained solely by the superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster, Pathaan.

