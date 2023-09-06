Home

Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma recently said that only Jr NTR has the image to portray Sunny Deol's Tara Singh.

Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Feels Only Jr NTR Can Portray Tara Singh: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma is currently on cloud nine with the record-breaking spree of his Sunny Deol starrer epic actioner. The film set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war has created a box office storm. Sunny has delivered a blockbuster after a dry run of twelve years. The Gadar 2 director was recently asked about who else could play Tara Singh. Anil responded by saying that there was no other actor in Mumbai who could portray the iconic character. He, however, felt that from South film industry, RRR actor Jr NTR could do justice to the role.

Anil opined, “Koi to mujhe dikhta nahi (I don’t find anyone in the young lot). Bombay (Mumbai) mein toh nahi hai, south me phir bhi hai thoda play kar sakta Junior NTR jaisa koi banda kar sakta hai. Inki kuch image hai baki aur bombay mein toh nahi kar sakta (I don’t see anyone in Bombay. Maybe in the south, Jr NTR could play it; he has an image that could work).” NTR essayed the character of Idnian revoliutionary Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s historical action-drama based on British rule in India. His larger-than-life portrayal and high-octane action scenes compared NTR to Marvel’s Hulk.

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Maneesh Wadhwa in crucial roles. Utkarsh is Anil’s son who also played Sunny and Ameesha’s on-screen son in Gadar – Ek Prem Katha.

