Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Responds to Ameesha Patel’s ‘Mismanagement’ Allegations, Says, ‘This is False’

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma recently reacted to Ameesha Patel's 'mismanagement' allegations.

Anil Sharma Responds to Ameesha Patel’s Allegations: Anil Sharma recently responded to the several allegations made against him by Ameesha Patel. The actress who revived her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2 called out the makers for their poor ‘management’ on the sets. Her tweets about mismanagement created a lot of uproar on social media. Anil dismissed the claims of Ameesha but refrained from saying anything against her. The duo has earlier worked in the blockbuster action love story Gadar – Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol. Sunny is once again back-in-action resuming the role of Tara Singh in the upcoming sequel.

CHECK OUT AMEESHA PATEL’S VIRAL TWEET:

All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

ANIL SHARMA REACTS TO AMEESHA PATEL’S ‘MISMANAGEMENT’ CLAIMS

Anil, in an interaction with Dainik Bhaskar said, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.”

AMEESHA PATEL ACCUSED ANIL SHARMA OF ‘MISMANAGEMENT’

Ameesha had spoken up about the issue in a series of tweets. She tweeted, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!! 1/4.” The actress further added, “There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists,costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company! 2/4.” Ameesha also wrote, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!! 3/4.” The Gadar 2 actress concluded by pointing out, “All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit !! This zee team is top notch 4/4.”

Gadar 2 releases on August 11, 2023. The film is all set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God!

