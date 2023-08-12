Home

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma recently took a sly dig at 'Adipurush' and Bollywood actors who charge Rs 200 Crore per film.

Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Takes a Sly Dig At Bollywood Actors: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles is on its way towards smashing box office records. The film has created a lot of buzz ever since its teaser and trailer released. The hype around the film is also due to the fact that the original team of Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, including Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh Sharma have reunited for the Anil Sharma directorial. While the 2001 blockbuster was an inter-faith romance set in the backdrop of 1947 Indo-Pak partition, the sequel is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Speaking about the making of the film, Anil, in an interaction with Lehren Retro said, “It was a reasonable budget. We really made an effort to control everybody’s fees. Sunny’s fee is what it is, it’s okay, it’s just one person, but even he compromised quite a bit. These days, heroes and directors charge so much, the budgets end up ballooning up to Rs 600 crore, and sometimes the heroes charge Rs 150 Crore and Rs 200 Crore.” Om Raut’s epic Adipurush based on sage Valmiki’s Ramayan was based on a large-scale budget, which was around Rs 500-600 Crore. The film tanked at the box office. It was not only slammed for its bad VFX, but also for disrespecting religious sentiments associated with Lord Ram. For the unversed, Prabhas is known for charging high fees in movies post the success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Beginning and Baahubali – The Conclusion. Apart from Prabhas, Akshay Kumar is also considered one of the highest paid Bollywood actors. The Gadar 2 director’s statement could possibly be an indirect jibe at Adipurush’s debacle and Akshay Kumar’s fees.

Gadar 2 also stars Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

