Gadar 2 HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Gadar 2 Leaked Online For Free Download: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s action drama Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been released on August 11, Friday. It’s the big day for cinemagoers as Gadar 2 came after 22 years. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur. Gadar 2 has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. Sunny’s fans watched the first day-first show and celebrated the film inside the theatres. However, there is bad news for the makers as Gadar 2 has been leaked online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one will definitely kill the box office business.

Gadar 2 is based on the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971, Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol travels back to Pakistan on a personal mission to save his son Charanjeet aka Jeete Singh who is imprisoned and tortured by the Pakistan soldiers under Major General Hamid Iqbal. The movie is all about how Tara Singh saves his and Sakeena’s son Jeete from Pakistan Army.

Gadar 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

