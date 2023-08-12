Home

Gadar 2: Gadar 2 is surely here to create rampage. As the film is creating milestone at the box office, it has also brought netizens at loggerheads. The film has clashed with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. Due to its controversial theme the latter has got a lesser opening then Gadar 2. While trade analysts have termed the Pankaj-Tripathi Akshay Kumar starrer a decent opener, Sunny Deol’s epic actioner is being loved by movie buffs as even the single-screens are going houseful. Recently, YouTuber and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan reviewed Gadar 2 and OMG 2. While he hailed Akshay Kumar’s film and called it ‘brilliant’, the former Bigg Boss contestant bashed Anil Sharma’s magnum opus left, right and center.

KAMAAL R KHAN REVIEWS GADAR 2 ON TWITTER:

Just watched the most comedy film of the year #Gadar2! Each n every scene is so hilarious that ppl were laughing to die. Only Anil Sharma can make such a great comedy film, where hero can pull out electric pole to fight. Anil’s direction is D grade and film C grade. From me 0*! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 11, 2023

KAMAAL R KHAN GETS TROLLED FOR CALLING GADAR 2 C-GRADE FILM

Kamaal was bashed by netizens for his review. Many users called him out for his hypocrisy. For the unversed, Kamaal is also a failed actor and director. His films Deshdrohi and Dishdrohi 2 bombed at the box office. Ever since, he has reviewing Bollywood movies. He shot to fame by making allegations against Bollywood actors during Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The Twiterrati were miffed with him as he had earlier criticised Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan and even questioned his credibility at box office multiple times. KRK had also made derogatory remarks against Deepika Padukone for her song Besharam Rang in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and made several negative statements related to the spy actioner. Now, as he called Gadar 2 a ‘C’ grade film and compared Utkarsh Sharma with Fardeen Khan, netizens made fun of him and even posted nasty comments. Many users cited his own film Deshdrohi. Deshdrohi despite its box office failure became a huge meme material on social media. A fan quoted Sunny’s dialogue from the film and tweeted, “Katora leke bheekh mangoge tum aur bheekh bhi nahi milegi (Even when you will beg, no charity will be given). In the film Sunny’s Tara Singh taunts the Pakistani army officer with teh same line.

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

